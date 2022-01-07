A stranded traveler. A broken truck window. A family with three children, all needing school clothes. Helping people get past life’s unexpected challenges is an everyday part of the job for Britt Jonart, director of The Cottage at St. Matthew’s Thrift Boutique.
It’s what keeps Jonart coming to work each day, she said.
Jonart, standing in the entrance of the thrift shop that occupies a 160-year old house at 310 University Ave. in Laramie, gave an example of the work that The Cottage does.
A few months ago, a couple was driving into Laramie when their truck broke down. One of its windows was broken. Neither of those things might normally be considered a crisis, except that the couple was living in the truck.
At The Cottage, the staff and volunteers did what they always do: help people solve problems, Jonart said. They gave the couple a gas card. They got the window fixed. They helped set up appointments with local agencies that could provide a more permanent fix.
The couple “came back three weeks ago and said they just got into their very first apartment,” Jonart said. “They said they ‘couldn’t have done it without you.’ ”
The Cottage is a community service of St. Mathews Episcopal Cathedral in Laramie. Its mission is to help people in need with things like free sleeping bags for homeless people, or winter clothing for someone just released from jail. Using the profits from what Jonart calls the “Thrift Boutique,” they also help families secure good quality clothing and some of the basics of daily life.
For Jonart, this range of services is what The Cottage at St. Matthews is all about. It is also why she is committed to making it work. As director, Jonart officially works 20 hours a week, but it is evident that her commitment to the organization goes well beyond, said volunteer Lorrie Jacobsen, who nominated Jonart as a Laramie Hometown Hero.
“We have such a high standard of what we put out on the floor, clothing to shoes to bakeware, and some of the (donated) things we get is just amazing. We get designer dresses, purses, shoes,” Jacobsen said. “She has set a standard that nothing goes out on the floor that can’t be zippered or buttoned.
“When you see somebody — now that it is winter and you see them in shorts and a T-shirt and flip flops — we can say that we are outfitting you, we are giving you a backpack, whatever you need.”
Jonart said her mission is to make everyone who comes to The Cottage feel welcome and respected. Many issues bring clients to The Cottage. They may be dealing with mental health issues or poor medical care; they may be referred by drug court, or they may be stranded while traveling through town, she said.
Each person, each family, has a unique set of needs.
In addition to managing the retail store, University of Wyoming interns and volunteers, Jonart collaborates with other agencies, including the university, Cathedral Home, AARP, Interfaith (a housing and food resource) and the St. Matthew’s Food Pantry, to name a few.
“We fill in the gaps,” she said.
Jonart said the work as director gives her a sense of community.
“There is a lot a reward to a job like this. You see a lot of suffering, but also a lot of healing a lot of joy. This is a true community where you can be your authentic self,” she said. “I love the people I work with, working with people who like to help people,” she said.