How to make latkes

Ingredients

• 2 1/2 to 3 pounds potatoes

• 2 onions (peeled)

• 3 large eggs (lightly beaten)

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/4 to 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 cup canola oil (for frying)

• Garnish: applesauce or sour cream for serving

Gather the ingredients.

Line a platter or plate with paper towels and set aside.

Peel the potatoes. Place them in a bowl and add enough cold water to cover them, so they won’t turn brown. When ready to prepare the latkes, drain the potatoes.

Place potatoes and onions in a food processor fitted with a knife blade (also known as the s-blade). Pulse until smooth. Drain the mixture well.

Add enough flour so that the mixture holds together.

Pour 1 inch of oil into a large, deep frying pan. Heat the oil over medium-high heat.

Pour the potato mixture into a large bowl. Add the beaten eggs, salt, and pepper, and mix well.

Carefully drop 1/4 cup of the potato mixture into the hot oil. Flatten the pancake slightly so the center will cook. Repeat with additional batter, taking care not to crowd the pan.

Fry for several minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through.

Transfer to the paper towel-lined platter to drain, and continue frying the remaining latke batter in batches.

Serve immediately with applesauce or sour cream if desired.

How to play dreidel

1. Give each player an equal amount of tokens (10 to 15) to start. You can use coins, nuts, buttons or any small object

2. Take turns spinning the dreidel and follow the instructions based on how it lands.

3. Nun means to do nothing

4. Hey means to take half the pot

5. Shin means to put in an ante

6. Gimel means collect the whole pot.