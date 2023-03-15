There’s nothing that can compare to knowing hard work, success and commitment through the years will pay off with a full-ride scholarship to study higher education in the future.

Laramie High School hosted a ceremony on March 8 celebrating six outstanding students who were awarded University of Wyoming Trustees’ scholarships. They were Megan Bingham, Emmitt Gray, Macy Hogsett, Ashlyn Mathes, Ronan Robinson and Nora Steinke.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

