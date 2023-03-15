From left, Macy Hogsett, Emmitt Gray, Ashlyn Mathis and Megan Bingham show a “W” hand sign during a ceremony recognizing their selections for a University of Wyoming Trustees’ scholarship on March 8, 2023, at the Laramie High School auditorium. Also awarded scholarships, but not pictured, were Ronan Robinson and Nora Steinke.
From left, Macy Hogsett, Emmitt Gray, Ashlyn Mathis and Megan Bingham show a “W” hand sign during a ceremony recognizing their selections for a University of Wyoming Trustees’ scholarship on March 8, 2023, at the Laramie High School auditorium. Also awarded scholarships, but not pictured, were Ronan Robinson and Nora Steinke.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
The main entrance of Laramie High School as seen on March 8, 2023.
There’s nothing that can compare to knowing hard work, success and commitment through the years will pay off with a full-ride scholarship to study higher education in the future.
Laramie High School hosted a ceremony on March 8 celebrating six outstanding students who were awarded University of Wyoming Trustees’ scholarships. They were Megan Bingham, Emmitt Gray, Macy Hogsett, Ashlyn Mathes, Ronan Robinson and Nora Steinke.
Family, friends and teachers gathered in the LHS auditorium for the event. Four of the six students who were able to attend sat on stage next to one another talking before the event began. Principal Fred George began the ceremony with a short inspirational speech.
“It’s an exceptional honor for these six and whether they use it or not, it’s certainly up to them,” George said. “But the fact that they’re eligible for it is a really big deal.”
The UW Trustees scholarship is a prestigious award. High school seniors across Wyoming apply every year with the 100 students chosen averaging a grade-point average of 3.95 and an ACT score of 32. The scholarship includes a full ride covering eight consecutive semesters of tuition, room, board and mandatory fees.
Longtime LHS math teacher Paul Street is very proud of his students. Throughout the past four years at the high school he has seen five of the six of these students walk through his classroom door. He shared in the glory as he had a hand in helping each of them get to where they are now.
“I’m just very proud of them and that they can be proud of what they have accomplished in their time here,” Street said. “The end of what they’re doing here is just a new beginning for them. (They will) continue to embrace challenges and pursue opportunities everywhere they can and continue (they’re) growth … in a very meaningful way.”
Macy Hogestt added: “It’s a really big honor, it feels like a lot of my academic hard work has been validated. So it’s a really encouraging experience to know that everything I’ve worked hard for has sort of been accomplished.”
LHS counselor Sherri Hogsett has watched all of these students grow up with each of them having gone from elementary to high school with her daughter, Macy. She describes them not only as stellar students in every facet of academia but amazing people, and she is proud to see them awarded for their hard work.
Mathis plans to go to the University of Wyoming and major in chemical engineering before taking on graduate school.
“I’m planning to major in chemical engineering, while also fulfilling pre-med requirements so that I can go to grad school” she said. “I play the violin and I’ve played since I was 4 years old. It’s a big part of my life and I plan to continue that at the university.”
The ceremony came to a close with a loud round of applause for the recipients before the attendees began to leave and the students ready to plan the future.
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.