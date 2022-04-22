If you’re noticing that your money doesn’t go as far as it used to, you’re not alone, new economic statistics confirm.
Statewide, the inflation rate for the fourth quarter of last year was a whopping 9.3% higher than it was in the same three-month period of 2021. That was the highest increase since 1981 from one quarter in a given year versus the same quarter in the previous year, according to the latest Wyoming Cost of Living Index.
If you think moving outside the state will help stretch your dollars further, you may be out of luck. That’s because, as Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division noted in a report sent via email late Monday afternoon, the national rate of inflation from December 2020 to December 2021 was 7%, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via its own Consumer Price Index.
The bottom line when it comes to business profitability and consumer spending is that inflation is putting the squeeze on many of our wallets, pocketbooks and financial accounts. A Wyoming cab company affirmed that experience, with its owner saying Tuesday that its customers also are feeling the effects of inflation.
In interviews, several economists indicated that such experiences may not be unique, given rising prices are affecting many parts of the economy.
One economist said that what all “this means to the average consumer in Wyoming” is that “discretionary income (the stuff you spend on a coffee in the morning at the drive-through, your content subscriptions like Netflix and Apple TV, etc.) will be squeezed.” This expert, Anne Alexander from the University of Wyoming, said that several factors broadly are contributing to rising prices.
Russia’s war in Ukraine, for instance, “has massively influenced both energy prices and food prices. This won’t ease until the war is over,” Alexander wrote in an email Wednesday. On top of that, much production has shut down in China due to COVID-19 precautions, she noted. “This will cause supply chains to kink up again. This may be more temporary, but it will still bite.”
In Laramie County, it costs a little bit more to live locally than on average in the state, the Economic Analysis Division has found.
The Comparative Cost of Living Index for the county that includes Cheyenne was 105 in the fourth quarter of last year, versus 100 statewide. Only two counties were higher in the state, with Teton County coming in at 168. Second-highest at 108 was Lincoln-Afton, with a much lower cost of living compared to the county that includes Jackson.
Housing prices
Housing prices, which make up the biggest share of the cost of living, were relatively high in both Laramie and Teton counties, the statistics showed.
The average two-bedroom apartment was renting for $974 a month in Laramie County, and going for a stunning $2,780 monthly in Teton County. This represented a 7.4% increase from the same three-month period at the end of 2020 and a 12.4% hike in Teton County.
If you think that renting a house, instead of an apartment, is a better deal, think again. In both counties, as well as across the state on average, prices to rent a single-family home with two or three bedrooms rose by an even greater percentage than what it costs to rent an apartment.
Economic figures, anecdotal experiences and other trends show that, simply put, there is a housing crunch in our state. This holds true as well as in many other places in the U.S.
“There is a demand for housing, and the supply isn’t there,” Amy Bittner, who put together the new report, said Tuesday.
“Some of that demand might be partially due to some of the COVID stuff,” noted Bittner, who is the principal economist at the Economic Analysis Division. “You had people who had the opportunity to remote work and maybe decided to move to” new areas, she continued. COVID-19 has spurred such mobility, including to less-populated areas from even more expensive large metropolitan regions.
A separate report from the Center for Business and Economic Analysis at Laramie County Community College shows just how much housing prices have escalated.
Laramie County homes, on average, have been above the half-a-million-dollar threshold for their selling prices.
The center reports the average selling price rose 14.4% over the course of last year to a record $514,793. Houses in Cheyenne itself are more affordable, up by 11% to $331,048. A key reason for the gap is that homes in the county outside of Cheyenne may be larger, have larger plots of land and have extra buildings such as barns, said the Center for Business and Economic Analysis’s director, Nick Colsch.
Gas costs
The second biggest contributor to what it costs to live in a particular area, according to the Wyoming Cost of Living Index and other research, relates to transportation.
In Wyoming, these costs rose 22.1% in 2021’s fourth quarter from the year-ago period, versus a rise of 8.3% for food.
Automobile-related things that come under these costs include prices for gasoline, new and used cars, auto insurance, auto repairs and even oil changes, Bittner said.
Gas prices have been surging. Many consumers and professional truckers have told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in recent months that they’re feeling the pain at the gas pump.
On Wednesday, in Wyoming, as well as nationwide, a gallon of regular-grade unleaded gas would cost you an average of about $4.11 a gallon, according to the AAA association of motorists. That’s barely less than the statewide record, and a jump of some 40% from just a year ago.
“Gasoline is a large part of that category” for transportation costs, Bittner said. “We had pretty high gasoline prices over the year(long) time period.
“I think a lot of consumers, even without looking at my report, felt it, saw it,” she said of the surging prices at the pump.
That has been the case at Cheyenne cab company Cowboy Shuttle.
Like other businesses, it is having a hard time hiring. Bittner and other experts note that because the tight job market often leads to higher wages, this, too, contributes to inflation.
The company has four drivers, but it has six cabs, according to its owner, Pat Schumacher. If she could find the people, she said she would immediately hire perhaps another four drivers.
“We have a lot of business. Our wait times are horrendous, because we do not have the drivers to supply the need,” Schumacher said. “That’s what we are struggling with.”
Increased gas costs, plus surging auto insurance rates, mean Schumacher could consider raising some prices.
“If it raises much more, it’s eating us alive, and we’re working for free,” she said of gas, which she noted costs about $250 a day for her fleet.
Relief in sight?
If you are hoping that price increases will moderate, relief might be in sight.
Although some Biden administration efforts have not generally been well received in Wyoming, they may help reduce the rate of inflation. “As these policy changes really start taking hold,” the rate that prices are increasing may rise by a smaller amount, perhaps starting in the summer, according to Colsch.
President Joe Biden’s plan to release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve could push down gas prices, economists note. The Federal Reserve gradually raising interest rates may also help tamp down demand for homes, automobiles and other major purchases.
“It will encourage people to save more money, which sort of pulls some money out of the economy,” which “may slow down the growth in prices,” Colsch said by phone.
Many say that when companies raise prices, that particularly hurts lower-income people.
“Those at the lowest income levels or on fixed incomes, like retired persons, will be impacted the hardest because their discretionary income, if they have it, is already pretty thin,” wrote Alexander, who is vice provost for strategic planning & initiatives at UW.
“I’m really trying to be very considerate of our people. Because we do take a lot of people on fixed incomes, who do not have a lot of choices other than the city buses” or to pay for a cab, Cowboy Shuttle’s Schumacher said. “It’s a tough situation for a lot of people.”