“The job isn’t over ‘til the paperwork is done.” So goes the saying.
So what job are we writing about? That of voting for the top Laramie businesses (plus two other non-business entities) you and others believed deserving of attention and honor.
You did the first part, which was submitting nominations. Now, though, there is still one other responsibility: it’s time to vote, which begins today, April 11, and runs until May 3. Winners will be announced May 28.
Although there aren’t any paper ballots, the principle of “paperwork” remains intact. In fact, when you get down to it, voting online is a whole heckuva lot easier than filling out a paper ballot. All you have to do to select the best of the best in this year’s Local’s Choice 2021 competition is to go to the Laramie Boomerang website (laramieboomerang.com) and follow the instructions.
There are six categories this year:
• Favorite entertainment food/drink
• Favorite retail business
• Favorite services
• Favorite health care providers
• Favorite places to visit in Albany County
• People
Please remember, this past year has been hard for so many, especially on our local businesses, who strove to remain open. It wasn’t any easier on them than the pandemic was on us, and despite best efforts, some of them just didn’t/couldn’t survive, and we applaud them nevertheless.
After all, our local merchants happen to be our neighbors, friends, even loved ones. Many had to pivot and do business different than previously done. They had obligations just like we all do, both personal and professional; and of the latter, additional challenges, namely inventory and employees.
To survive, some may have had to reduce days and hours of operation. Some may have had to layoff staffers. Some may have had to reduce, not replace or entirely eliminate, inventory.
Whatever it is they did to stay in business, they succeeded. Yes, they persevered. It has been a struggle, and sadly, some may not have been able to weather the downtown, but for those that did, each and every one needs to say words of thanks.
Now it’s time for the community-at-large to show its gratitude and appreciation, not just by opening up wallets and purses — which is the most substantial way — but also by letting the merchants know by participating in this year’s Local’s Choice program you are demonstrating how important local businesses are to the health of the entire community.
It’s a win-win for all of Laramie. You depend upon local merchants, restaurants, service providers and others — and they, equally, depend upon you. By supporting one another, all of us keep Laramie and Albany County vibrant and strong and most important of all, stable.