Editor’s note: this is the second part in a three-part series concerning capital punishment.
The Wyoming Revenue Committee the evening of March 4 discussed several bills that would potentially stem the flow of the state’s economic deficit. Among those bills under review was Senate File 150, which abolishes the death penalty. It was presented and approved to move to the Senate floor.
Senator Brian Boner (R-District 2) sponsored the bill, along with six other co-sponsors, and presented the argument that the capital punishment is a costly and useless tool.
“During this time of fiscal constraint, it’s more important than ever we reassess the state government,” Boner said.
Boner said that since 2006, prosecutors have presented 14 death penalty cases, none of which resulted in the execution of the offender. To date, only one man — Dale Wayne Eaton, who was convicted of the rape and murder of Lisa Kimmell in 1988 — qualifies for the penalty and is pending a resentencing hearing.
“That (case) has been going on for almost two decades,” Boner said, “In an obvious case of pure evil, we are unable to get the job done here in the state.”
Because it is an offender’s constitutional right for a trial by jury, capital punishment funding goes toward prosecution and defense to ensure a proper, evidentiary trial.
In the first installment of this death penalty series, it was noted that state defense was appropriated $500,000 for capital cases and an additional $1.1 million for capital resentencing for the 2019-20 biennium; according to a division budget request summary table, the Department Office of the Public Defender, division court ordered capital case requested a total budget of $1,455,000 for the 2021-22 biennium. Sources of funding were provided through general funding ($1,236,750) and special revenues ($218,250).
“[Taxpayers] are paying on both ends here in the state,” Boner said.
A PRICELESS ENDEAVOR
Prior to the revenue committee hearing, Albany County Prosecuting Attorney Peggy Trent spoke to the cost of a death penalty trial and said money shouldn’t be a discussion point.
“I can’t put a price tag on justice,” Trent said during a phone interview Wednesday.
Trent said if a murder case was planned and manipulated in cold-blood, money shouldn’t hinder the process of prosecution. She admitted that it was, however, a reality that all prosecuting attorneys must consider while trying the death penalty.
She said to avoid unnecessary waste of taxpayer dollars, attorneys must optimize the expense of trials with available resources. Trent believes a major hindrance is the lack of judiciary resources within the state.
The retention money for capital punishment effectively pays for death-certified attorneys and jury panels. Trent said there is a lack of expert professionals within the state offices and this leads to costly consultations from outside sources.
She provided DNA testing as an example, stating Wyoming may not have enough resources to properly and punctually analyze the tests and instead utilize experts outside of the state.
“[You] pay someone to do what needs to be done to get a complete case,” she said. She added it results in expensive case delays. “We try to find resources that are available within the existing structure in Wyoming,” Trent said.
AN UNETHICAL BARGAIN
Boner also mentioned in his brief statement on the SF150 that the risk for long, costly trials that could potentially result with execution, could lead to a false confession.
“By threatening to be the executioner, the government is hoping they’ll skip the judge and juries,” Boner said. He urged the committee members in the room to consider the question: is it right to pose this threat to a person who might potentially be innocent?
Albany County Republican Senator Dan Furphy said in an interview earlier this week, “I think … it’s a negotiation tactic for the appropriate authorities.”
But Trent — who emphasized her admiration and respect for the senator — disagreed with the mindset, calling it unethical and inappropriate.
“In all candor … that’s [not] appropriate to ever do,” she said, “… a prosecutor should not (try the death penalty) as a means to get a plea agreement.”
Trent reiterated several times during her interview that prosecutors must consider all factors before pursuing the death penalty. Conversations between the attorney and law enforcement and victims is necessary to properly analyze any mitigating circumstance surrounding the murder , as well as properly vetting the aggravating circumstances and relevant, substantial evidence.
Trent said there must be sufficient evidence for conviction otherwise the attorney risks a premature assumption of a case with insufficient or false evidence.
She also stated how important it is to have properly trained professionals and qualifying resources to avoid potential wrongful executions.
“We do not — and it’s a concern to me — have many individuals in this state who are certified to defend and represent someone who is accused of a homicide with the death penalty request,” she said.
She said in those cases where defendants are improperly represented, it reverses the progression of the trial, causing trial expenses to inflate.
If a case were delayed or reversed due to improper representation, Trent said it could result in the coercion of a plea deal.
“At that point, do I offer the lesser charge because of the consequences in Wyoming of trying a death penalty case?” she asked, “That’s where the real dialogue [is].”
Trent does not support the use of death penalty as a bargaining tool. In her experience trying capital cases in Ohio, trials were well-thought out processes to accurately determine if the death penalty was an appropriate sentence.
After being asked if retaining the death penalty aligned with Wyoming values, Trent responded with pause, stating, “… it’s a really deep question personally, but I have to look at my community and what my community wants.”
She said as an elected DA she is the voice of her constituents and must be able to listen to their concerns as a community.