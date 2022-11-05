Tractor Art

Nello Williams, right, talks with Greg Dougherty after a crew of city employees helped move his tractor onto a concrete pad Thursday along Gurley Avenue in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — It was a windy afternoon on Oct. 27 as a forklift carried a 1925 Fordson Model F tractor north on Gurley Avenue. City employees helped with traffic control as the forklift maneuvered over the curb and unloaded the 3,000-pound tractor gently onto a concrete pad, across the street from the Sinclair gas station and just past the Gurley Overpass.

“That’s going to fit on there just perfect,” Nello Williams said as he took pictures with his phone. “It’s not Big Red the horse, it’s Big Red the tractor.”

