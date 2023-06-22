...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
county, Albany.
* WHEN...Until 545 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 240 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bosler.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
counties, Albany, Laramie and Platte.
* WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of East Central Albany, Northwestern
Laramie and Southwestern Platte Counties
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 358 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, GERING, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD,
KIMBALL, LARAMIE, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall over the
Mullen Burn Scar is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Mullen Burn Scar in south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following counties, in south
central Wyoming, Carbon. In southeast Wyoming, Albany.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 321 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rob Roy Campground and Rob Roy Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Albany
County through 445 PM MDT...
At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Albany, or 28 miles west of Laramie, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, Centennial, Lake Owen Campground, Lake Hattie Reservoir,
Woods Landing, Lake Owen and Woods Landing-Jelm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Wyoming.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Local residents, Carbon County officials, state officials, federal officials and others gathered on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to celebrate the groundbreaking of the TransWest Express Transmission Project near Rawlins.
RAWLINS — Tuesday, June 20, marked a momentous occasion as local residents, Carbon County officials, state officials, federal officials and others gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the TransWest Express Transmission Project.
The project will produce a new high voltage interregional transmission line that “will extend from south-central Wyoming through northwestern Colorado and central Utah, ending in southern Nevada,” according to a news release from U.S. Department of the Interior.
Additionally, due to the transmission line, there will be more than 1,000 jobs added during the project’s construction.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon were present at the groundbreaking, and each gave some remarks about the project and the impact it will have.
“There is an urgency as we see climate change. We know that we don’t have time to waste. We have to move, with diligence, forward to make sure that we address the issue of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with alacrity, with diligence and with dedication,” Gordon said.
He added, “Today, when we’re gathered here, we see the first steps that we’re taking to make sure that we take the action that is absolutely necessary to keep us from climate peril.”
The project construction was authorized in April of this year by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management.
“The TransWest Express Project will carry electricity generated by the largest onshore wind generation project in North America: the more than 3-gigawatt Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project, located in Carbon County, Wyoming,” the news release states.
Similar to the TransWest Express Project, the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre wind project is also located partially on public lands that are managed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
During the groundbreaking celebration, Granholm noted that Wyoming has played a role in helping to “power” the country.
“I want to thank Wyoming for having powered this nation for the past 100 years. I also want to thank Wyoming for powering this nation for the next 100 years,” Granholm said. “You know, we talk often about getting 100% clean electricity by 2035, which is very important.
“But one of the reasons why it’s so important to get there is because of energy security.”
Granholm said that the most secure energy that the country has is “homegrown.”
“We’ve seen, globally, what happens when you rely upon unreliable partners. What Wyoming is doing is giving us additional, as a nation, security; homegrown energy.”
She also mentioned the amount of time it took in order to get the project up and running.
“It took way too long to get this permitted. We all agree, in the Biden Administration, that we need to accelerate these transmission lines,” Granholm said. “The Department of the Interior, the Department of Energy and the White House have been working on a process to accelerate these transmission lines in a way that still, of course, protects our natural environment.”
Granholm added, “We want people to say yes — yes to clean energy in the same way that people said yes to fossil energy.”
During her speech, Haaland said that the event “truly highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s ‘all of government’ approach to helping usher in a legacy of clean and sustainable energy.”
“At the Department of the Interior, we know that the time to act on climate is now,” she said. “To coastal towns, rural farms, to urban centers and tribal communities — climate change poses an existential threat; not just to our environment, but to our health, our communities and our economic wellbeing.
“As we look to stamp the worsening impacts of the climate crisis, we know that clean energy transmission lines and renewable energy projects on public lands will help communities across the country to be a part of the climate solution, while creating good-paying jobs.”