Decades before millions of viewers began tuning in to "The Voice" on national television, Wyoming was hanging on every word of "The Voice of Wyoming." Chances are many in Cowboy State haven't met Bob Beck, but most know him nonetheless.
The veteran Wyoming Public Radio news director has spent the better part of four decades creating, hosting and producing award-winning programming and reporting stories and issues that have shaped multiple generations of Wyominigites.
Now the Laramie journalist and co-host of the popular news magazine "Open Spaces" is close to signing off permanently his his impending October retirement.
Beck’s legacy is reflected in a variety of work, including high-profile legislative issues, species restoration and Wyoming’s greatest losses. His focus in recent years as been public policy and state government. But he said his success in reporting nearly any subject stems from his beginnings as a sportscaster.
“I look at the Legislature kind of like covering sports,” Beck said from his Laramie office. “There’s a game plan, there’s a result, there’s a strategy in that.”
While he’s spent decades at Wyoming Public Media, which operates WPR, Beck said he didn’t initially expect to find a home in Laramie. He and his late wife originally intended to stay for a couple years while she got her master’s degree. He moved to Laramie to work for another radio station, but eventually moved to WPM to work in its news department.
“When I came in 1988, I was the only full-time professional news person. Everybody else were students or interns,” Beck said of the local radio news scene. “Eventually we added on, but it was sort of fun. It reminded me of when I was in college.”
Like many journalism students, Beck found himself enjoying time with radio stations near his university. He spent several years in Illinois not far from his alma mater, Southern Illinois University, until he moved to Sheridan at the recommendation of former coworkers. From there, Beck moved to Laramie and WPM, helping the organization build its reach and reputation.
“It’s funny. It’s like there’s different chapters of my Wyoming Public Radio time," Beck said. "There was the smaller station, when we were starting to build ourselves a reputation.
"Then there’s the point where we started having four people, and eventually seven and eight people working here, where we kind of grew into this really big, statewide presence and we were able to do a lot more.”
Like many journalists, Beck has learned to deal with the emotional challenges of living in a community he reports about. When eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners were killed by a drunk driver in 2001, he reported on it despite being too close to the issue for comfort.
“I had seen that cross-country team the morning they were killed,” Beck said. “They were going for a workout in the Snowy Range Mountains and I was taking my dogs up to the mountains that Saturday morning as well.”
In addition to being in close physical proximity to them, he knew their coach, followed the team during its season and felt a close connection to the student-athletes as a former cross-country runner himself.
“We had been at the same bagel place," he said. "The only reason they were available is because their meet got canceled because of 9/11. I was at church (with) my wife — seemed like a good week to go to church.
"Somebody stood up in the prayers and concerns section and said, ‘I need you to pray for my roommate. Her brother and all the cross-country runners were killed last night.’”
Before that tragic event, Beck led the station through its coverage of gay UW student Matthew Shepard’s murder in 1998, a case that shook the country.
Beck said that he was thankful for the opportunity to provide high-quality coverage of the case, criticizing the way many television news stations and big-name print publications handled the story. Something that separated WPM’s coverage from making those mistakes is the connection each intern, reporter and news employee had to the community being based in Laramie themselves.
It's that connection to the people in the Cowboy State that resonates with listeners, Beck said. People can tell they're getting information and stories from one of their one, someone who understands Wyoming and Western issues and attitudes.
“Talking to people in Wyoming over the years has actually been one of the pleasures, because many are outspoken and will tell you what they think,” Beck said. “They’re willing to let you invade their lives sometimes to get a good story.”
Over the years, Beck said he's seen journalism, and especially radio journalism, shift in unprecedented ways. The quality of audio content is one of the most notable changes for audiences, but the challenges of the job also have changed significantly.
“I used to have to use razor blades and tape to do longer pieces and to edit things down," he said about working with physical audio tape as opposed to digital recordings. "The quality now is just so much better. We go back and listen to stories and I can always hear the hisses.
"These kids today don’t have any idea how hard it was and how long it took to put together a feature.”
With the elimination of cassettes and the introduction of digital media, Beck said his priorities have remained the same: report fairly and make relationships with the community you report on. As a professor at UW, he was able to educate a generation of new journalists, teaching them the ins and outs of ethics and pushing them to break the suspicion facing reporters and produce content that benefits their communities.
“So many of the people that have come here, they’ve left and worked for major radio stations like NPR,” Beck said. “They’ve worked across this country and they’re carrying a legacy that I’m very proud of.”
Reflecting on his time as a journalist and the future of journalism, Beck said he understands news work to be a very difficult profession, one that requires a lot of sacrifice. For young journalists or those looking to enter the field, he encourages them to prioritize their health and be sure that they're getting everything they want out of their chosen profession.
“You better love it, and if you don’t love it, get out of it,” Beck said.
When his final broadcast is done in October, Beck said he doesn't have any grand plans — at least not right away. First on the to-do list is spending a few months just following sports and relaxing with his fiancee.
He also said he has no regrets when reflecting on a long, eventful career. He joked about wishing UW’s basketball team had made it to the Final Four, but otherwise, he said he'll retire satisfied and happy.
“I’ve covered everything," he said. "For a time, I knew the vice president of the United States personally. I don’t know what I haven’t done ... (and) I don’t think there’s anything I didn’t get a chance to do.”