Decades before millions of viewers began tuning in to "The Voice" on national television, Wyoming was hanging on every word of "The Voice of Wyoming." Chances are many in Cowboy State haven't met Bob Beck, but most know him nonetheless.

The veteran Wyoming Public Radio news director has spent the better part of four decades creating, hosting and producing award-winning programming and reporting stories and issues that have shaped multiple generations of Wyominigites.

Bob Beck

Bob Beck in his office, which faces the on-air studio at Wyoming Public Radio in Laramie. The veteran journalist reflects on a long career covering Wyoming stories and issues.
Bob Beck

Bob Beck stands outside of the building which hosts Wyoming Public Media's offices, leaning against the hand rail.
Bob Beck

Wyoming Public Media News Director Bob Beck stands with his station’s awards.

