By mid-day last Saturday, I looked to the storm clouds creeping in from the east. Winds picked up from that direction, but the expected Big One had yet to arrive. Often we get big dumps of snow when we least expect it, and get left high and dry when the forecast tells us to prepare for the worst. Last Saturday afternoon, the outcome remained in question. Of course, that all changed within the next 12 hours.
This storm even had a name: Xylia.
For those who didn’t realize a blizzard was in progress in the middle of the night, emergency phone messages went out super early on Sunday, around 5:30 a.m. daylight savings time (4:30 old time). I didn’t really need the pre-dawn call to alert me to the situation. I could hear it as I listened, half awake, to the wind batter the house and whip our backyard trees.
It slowly dawned on me our heat was out as well. It wasn’t the best way to start the day: an obnoxiously early phone call, no heat and a raging blizzard outside.
Luckily the heat problem was easily fixed by re-lighting the pilot light. Since I do that maybe once a decade it was handy to discover directions printed right on the heater to tell me what to do.
While Xylia brought the region to a standstill, these big March storms are nothing new. What was special about Xylia was the extreme wind, whipping snow into impressive and sculpted drifts while leaving other areas oddly snow-free.
Half of our front yard had grass showing, while a long drift, rising 2 to 3 feet in height, went the entire length of our sidewalk. Apparently our cars parked next to the curb provided the necessary windbreak to create the unfortunate drift placement.
Likewise, the middle of our backyard was nearly bare, but snow drifted several feet deep along the fences. We also had one huge drift along the side of the house. Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, found this drift particularly inviting. He’d climb up, flop down on his back, wiggle about, and slide back down. I swear he smiled the entire time.
Laramie folk know to make the best of such a situation. Once winds eased, we emerged from our houses. Skis, snowshoes and even snowmobiles came out, as really the only possible mode of transport. Strapping on skis right from the front door is a rare occasion, and one I couldn’t pass up.
I did that on day two when I discovered on day one that walking down the street meant post-holing it as I struggled through the snow with each step. I still had to take Dobby on his daily walks, but my mode was less than ideal. Skiing was the way to go, and I opted for that the next morning.
When skiing through the neighborhood, people waved with comradery and Dobby pulled at his leash tied to my waist, wanting to say hello to each human he saw. He was as excited as any youngster.
Once on the prairie and away from houses, ski conditions were surprisingly good thanks to the wind-hardened surface. I glided along while Dobby scurried about, occasionally flopping on his back to wriggle in the snow.
My neighbors across the street win the snow fort prize. Theirs has turrets and even an archway; it is quite the snow sculpture. Friends up the street helped pull stranded vehicles out of the snow when they got stuck, often in the middle of the street. Pretty much everywhere I looked people shoveled, clearing paths as best they could. With the heavy snow, it was no easy feat.
The only mishap came as I reached my front walkway steps after skiing. Dobby, still on leash, spotted our cat, Sprocket, sitting on the porch. He dashed for the cat, jerking me off my feet. I landed painfully on the edge of the step, letting out a yelp and expletive. Dobby sensed he did a no-no and sat down, contrite and trying to make up with me. He licked my face in apology.
Now, about five days later, Xylia is history while my hip is black and blue from the tumble. The snow is melting and my backyard is now a mud pit. While I won’t be skiing out my front door now, this big dump did wonders for snow cover on the Nordic ski trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area. The dismal ski season there is revived and I look forward to spring skiing — with the official start of spring arriving today.