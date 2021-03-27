It was and still is the big experiment wildlife biologists never wanted. Research findings on the impacts of the pandemic on wildlife are just beginning to appear in scientific journals. Reduced human activity around the globe, along with reduced car, truck and air travel, represents an unprecedented, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to measure how human activities impact wildlife.
Intuitively, the expectation is that wildlife benefit when humans are less active and decrease their travels. In other words, fewer people equal more wildlife.
Reality is more complex. Take, for example, the common murre, a large seabird that nests on the island of Stora Karlsö off the coast of Sweden. This imperiled population that once numbered only 20 individuals, has been increasing steadily for more than a century due to conservation measures. That was true until the spring of 2020. According to an article in the March/April issue of “The Wildlife Professional” by Joshua Rapp Learn, the lockdown resulted in a lack of crowds viewing the birds and visiting the island.
Instead of the population flourishing with humans out of the picture, researchers discovered that tourists kept bald eagles away. Without humans around, the eagles flushed the murres from their nests. The eagle didn’t do them in, but, instead, herring gulls and hooded crows swooped in and grabbed the eggs and chicks while the adult birds were away. As it turned out, humans actually helped protect the birds from predators.
It was just one of the unexpected impacts of the pandemic on wildlife. In some areas lockdowns cleared people out of natural areas. In other areas, such as much of Wyoming, people sought solace in nature in record numbers.
Scientists around the globe have been studying the complex consequences of what they are calling the “anthropause,” the name for the unprecedented slowdown in human activity due to COVID-19.
One big plus has been the reduction in wildlife deaths due to traffic collisions. Research, reported in the journal “Biological Conservation,” is being conducted on this topic in many countries. With fewer vehicles on the highways, collisions went down not only with big game species, but also with smaller mammals and even amphibians and reptiles.
While a few short-term effects on wildlife, both positive and negative, have already come to light, many of the long-term effects may not emerge for some time, just like with the effects of COVID-19 on humans.
Research in progress is sorting through entries on the popular e-bird online bird observation data program. In the research conducted by Nicola Koper, a conservation biology professor at the University of Manitoba’s Natural Resources institute in Canada, bird use was examined from Texas and Florida up to Alaska and Canada. Koper and postdoctoral fellow, Michael Schrimpf, reported their initial data in “The Wildlife Professional” publication.
The researchers examined data from 82 migrating species from 2017 to 2019 against 2020 data. While their unpublished results are still being reviewed, preliminary findings are “completely amazing,” Koper said in the article.
From hawks to hummingbirds, most species changed their use of ecosystems around humans during the pandemic. Many of these species increased their use of cities, or habitats near roads, during the pandemic compared with previous years.
“The changes that we see are really strong — they are not just subtle changes in habitat use,” Koper said. “It seems likely that many species benefited from the change.”
There are anecdotal reports from birdwatchers that birdsong was louder with the reduced human activity. Researchers in the San Francisco Bay area found such perceived increases were actually due to reductions in human noises. Without human traffic and activity blaring, the birds’ calls were just more audible.
The data is still being collected and analyzed. Likely journal articles will come out in the next year or two, documenting how the pandemic affected wildlife. It was the experimental conditions nobody wanted — but researchers took advantage of the situation and their findings will continue to be published.