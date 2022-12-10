Bel Air Police Car2

Thermopolis Police Officer Dood Jaussaud shows off his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air police car during the production of a short film at the old airport air strip. Jaussaud bought and restored the car.

THERMOPOLIS — Thermopolis Police Officer Dood Jaussaud has restored a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and converted it into a police car.

