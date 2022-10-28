In March 2020, the city of Laramie resolved to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

In addition to a handful of initiatives to meet this goal, the city is looking to develop an emissions reduction plan that will guide its efforts.

UW transit

University of Wyoming students take a bus to campus in August. Sustainable transportation is one of the recommendations made by the Environmental Advisory Committee.

