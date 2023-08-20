Ribbon cutting
From left, acting section head of the NCAR facilities for the National Science Foundation Bernard Grant, NCAR Director Everette Joseph, University of Wyoming President Edward Seidel, principal deputy director for policy in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Kei Koizumi, UCAR President Antonio Busalacchi, Riverton student who named the supercomputer Cael Arbogast, Hewlett Packard Enterprise General Manager Justin Howard, Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., cut the ribbon during an inauguration event on Friday for the new Derecho supercomputer at the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center in the North Range Business Park west of Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The brand new Derecho supercomputer, located at the National Center for Atmospheric Research-Wyoming Supercomputing Center, could put climate scientists on the cusp of better predicting natural disasters and fighting climate change, researchers said Friday.

“This type of environmental intelligence is critical to farmers, ranchers, energy producers, shipping companies and, in essence, every single sector of our economy,” Antonio Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, said at the computer’s inauguration. “Scientists are also using Derecho to better understand extreme weather and other events that threaten many of our communities. As we’ve tragically seen in the last several days, changes in our climate system are contributing to disasters, such as the wildfires in Maui that (have) caused more than 100 deaths so far.

