When the Bath family considers how the Laramie area has changed in the time they’ve lived here, they’ve got a different perspective than other families.
The first Baths moved to the area in 1868, more than 150 years ago. The Union Pacific Railroad arrived about the time they did, spurring the founding of the city, and the family has been ranching in the county ever since.
Bonnie and Nancy Bath grew up on the Bath Family Ranch, which sits along Dale Creek Road east of Tie Siding. Their father, Alwyn Bath, purchased the property in 1940 to serve as summer range for the Bath Brothers Ranch about 40 miles northwest, and he moved his family to the property full-time a few years later. The sisters attended a one-room school just up the road, which has since burned down.
Every summer since the 1940s, they drive their cattle to national forest lands near Pole Mountain, a tradition that predates the arrival of Interstate 80 by several decades. They plan to continue that practice this summer when their calves, born in early March, are big enough.
“We’re pretty sensitive to multiple uses, recognizing that there is recreation,” Nancy said.
Family members have always had to supplement the ranching operation with outside jobs. Their grandfather, Sheriff Alfred Bath, was killed in the line of duty in 1908. Uncle Harry Bath went to California and found work as a chariot driver in the 1925 movie “Ben-Hur.”
“They did what they had to do to keep this place going,” Bonnie said.
When they consider how the proposed Rail Tie Wind Project would change southern Albany County — the project proposes 120 turbines on 26,000 acres of public and private land near Tie Siding — they take the long view.
“We’ve seen different things from different eras,” Bonnie said. “We realize this is going to keep changing.”
They understand their perspective differs from that of some of their neighbors.
“People that moved here two years ago — that’s their snapshot,” Nancy said. “That gives us all a different point of view. Who’s to say which is the correct time?”
They’re among the private landowners that have a lease agreement with energy company ConnectGen to place wind turbines on their ranch. For them, wind energy is one more tool to keep the operation alive today, so they can pass it on to their children and grandchildren tomorrow.
Among their careful calculations, they weigh how many cattle the land can support against the cost of feed. Dry conditions are tough, and the value of land keeps rising, making smaller operations harder to maintain. They don’t know what the future holds for agriculture.
“Our goal has always been to keep this land free and clear, which we have done, and obviously we would like it to stay that way,” Nancy said.
In the pastures above the ranch house, newborn calves bounce around as their mothers keep a watchful eye for coyotes and strange humans. Higher up the hillside, Nancy hikes to the edge of a canyon cut through by Dale Creek. Elk cross the rugged terrain throughout the year, but cattle don’t venture there.
“We’re taking measures to protect wildlife on our own,” she said.
Juan Reyes doesn’t have the same ranching heritage as the Bath family. He’s a first-generation rancher who moved to the United States in 1962 as an 11-year-old Cuban refugee. Upon arrival, he spoke no English and lived with two sisters at a refugee camp in Florida.
Reyes got his first taste of ranch life during high school when he worked on a wheat and cattle farm in Washington. After helping a friend move to Laramie, he fell in love with southeast Wyoming and made it his home soon after.
Upon graduating from the University of Wyoming, he worked a variety of jobs until he, wife Joni, and two friends had saved enough money to buy a 30 cattle and a ranch near Tie Siding.
Today, the MR Angus Ranch includes holds two ranches near Laramie, a farm near Wheatland and a 6,000-head feedlot. On the last Monday in February, their annual bull sale attracts buyers from neighboring states.
“Our program is well received throughout the country,” Reyes said.
They use the Tie Siding ranch as summer range for their bulls. Juan and Joni will watch over them this summer while their son Jason Reyes, daughter Jennifer Burr, and son-in-law Michael Burr manage other aspects of the business.
“We’ll continue to do that and let the younger generation take over,” he said.
Reyes also has an agreement ConnectGen for the Rail Tie Wind Project, which will provide a welcome additional source of income.
“With as volatile as the cattle business is, it’s nice to have some other income source and be diversified,” he said.
Wind production allows them to continue running cattle on the ranch and maintain the land for production agriculture.
“This is one way to guarantee that the ranch will never be developed,” he said. “It will be under agriculture, I hope forever and ever — for my kids to do it.”
Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, said wind energy is an opportunity for landowners to supplement their agricultural income while maintaining its value for grazing or farming.
“Because of the economic challenges of ranching, for a number of reasons, it’s becoming harder and harder for family ranches to remain intact,” he said. “One of the keys in our view is to look at an array of alternative sources of supplemental income that the rancher can acquire.”
Ranches that cease operating are often subdivided into smaller residential parcels, which hinder the open movement of wildlife.
“My friends that are very passionate about hunting and fishing are very supportive of things that keep that land in agriculture,” he said.
Magagna said he realizes that neighboring landowners may not like wind turbines going up on nearby properties, but he thinks their interests should be limited to concerns of health and safety.
“If we truly believe in private property, what I do on my land should protect the health of other people and not expose them to any undue risk. From our view, it’s going too far to say — as it’s been proposed — that other landowners within two, three or five miles should have an equal voice in what I can do on my property,” Magagna said.
Back at the Bath ranch, Nancy drives their off-highway vehicle toward the barn, weaving around snow drifts and dodging protruding rocks. They watch over the herd as they drive past, noticing details in behavior and appearance.
Few of their ranching neighbors are still in the business, and evidence of change is all around them, from the railroad tracks crossing their property to residential developments up the road.
“We cannot see that future, but we are going to change to keep up with the times,” Nancy said.