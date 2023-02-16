No Trespass sign

Misleading private property signs, like this one in western Washakie County, could cost their posters criminal charges and fines up to $10,000 under a 2023 bill that’s advancing through the Wyoming Legislature.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

CHEYENNE — It’s not hard to find misleading “no trespassing” and “private property” signs erected on public land in Wyoming, a tactic used to dissuade people from trekking onto property they can legally access.

Soon, however, adjoining private landowners and others who post that type of erroneous signage could face big fines. House Bill 147 — Unlawful trespass signage-taking of wildlife, which is sailing through the Legislature, would make such deceit a crime.

