Memorial Day is more than just a day to get together with family and friends, barbecue and share old war stories with the grandkids — it also is a time to remember those men and women who fell while in uniform.
“Veterans Day is for veterans of the past, Armed Forces Day is for veterans that are in service, and Memorial Day is (to recognize) either those that have passed or died in uniform,” said American Legion Husted-Pendleton Post 14 Commander Jennifer Clark, a veteran combat medical nurse for the U.S. Army.
Veterans of Foreign War Post 2221, in partnership with American Legion Husted-Pendleton Post 14, are hosting the annual Memorial Day Service, which is open to the public.
The service will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Harmony Gardens cemetery with a traditional flag raising and invocation by Chaplain Jim Wilkinson, who will also conduct the Naval Remembrance services at the Laramie River Bridge. At this service, a wreath will be placed in the water and carried by the current drifting down the river, VFW Post Commander and veteran Navy Coxswain Lee Killian said.
In addition to the Laramie River and Harmony Garden services, a flagpole memorial in remembrance of fallen Marines will take place at the Albany County Courthouse, followed by the main event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Grand Army of the Republican Monument, located near the center of Green Hill Cemetery.
“This is the first year that we’re coming back,” Clark said, “Last year, not many could come … so for a year (veterans) have not really been recognized.”
Both Killian and Clark expect this year’s numbers to reflect those in past years, where each ceremony attracted a crowd.
“People in Laramie like to remember and honor the deceased veterans,” Killian said, adding the community does a great job supporting its veterans.
In preparation for Monday's services, VFW members, Legionnaires and family members placed more than 1,700 miniature American flags on the graves of veterans in Green Hill Cemetery Saturday morning.
“You know, a lot of the (veterans) that we go by and put a flag on them, we’re the only person that comes by and sees them,” Killian said.
So, once a year, Killian and active-duty and retired military veterans visit with veterans from all eras of war.
“There’s a lot of old graves from the Civil War and (others) … a few with the Medal of Honor [the highest military honor awarded by Congress],” Killian said.
He added standing the flags on the graves is “just something you have to do” to honor them, and each year he feels the responsibility — and the need — to walk the cemetery and visit with the fallen soldiers.
During the Green Hill memorial service, Clark is slated to read the rondeau (15-line, 8- to 10-syllable) poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Canadian physician and Lt. Col. John McCrae during World War I. The poem, which was composed after the death of a close friend, memorializes the 1915 battle in Belgium’s Ypres Salient, where McCrae tended the wounded, according to the Poetry Foundation.
“(Memorial Day) is a time to come back and remember your members who have fallen or have passed in the past year,” Clark said, and every Memorial Day they remember friends, family, post members or strangers who have served and died — even recently.
Community members are encouraged to join in the services at all four locations, despite the lack of a hired shuttle ride. Killian said the Honor Guard members bring their own vehicles and sometimes offer rides for others who need them.
“We all get there,” Killian said, adding, “We are here to remember and honor the people that lost their lives. That’s all we’re (here) for.”