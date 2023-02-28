Healthy Wyoming rally

Wyoming residents hold signs at a Healthy Wyoming rally supporting Medicaid expansion at the Capitol in February 2022 in Cheyenne. The rally included Wyoming residents and lawmakers and was set to help push an increase in health care access for people in Wyoming.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

WyoFile.com

Between 10,000 and 15,000 people in Wyoming may lose their Medicaid insurance coverage in the next year, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus