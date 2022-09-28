Albany County voters will see a few extra names on the ballot this general election. While some write-in nominees declined the nomination to run, three new candidates have secured a spot on the general election ballot.
New candidates will add competition to the Laramie City Council Ward 3 and Albany County assessor races, which were previously uncontested. Another candidate also was added to the Albany County commissioner race, bringing the total number of candidates in that race up to four.
Bern Haggerty, Laramie City Council Ward 3
Haggerty did not plan on running for city council, but chose to accept the nomination upon learning he had received write-in votes during the primary election in a ward that has two open seats.
“I think leaving elections uncontested is a bad idea and irresponsible and dangerous,” Haggerty said. “If there are spaces on the ballot they should be shared by committee members who want to share their ideas … it’s important to prevent angry, intolerant people from stepping into that kind of void.”
Increasing transportation access and eliminating urban sprawl in the face of population growth are some of Haggerty’s top campaign priorities, he said.
“My goal is to make sure Laramie is a livable city 30 years from now, specifically with 10,000 (more) people but not 10,000 more cars,” Haggerty said. “10,000 more cars will make Laramie unlivable.”
Haggerty would like to see Laramie build safer, more robust bike trails and expand its bus system to connect to Cheyenne, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Monument and local ski areas in addition to places within the city limits, he said.
“The test should be, ‘can a 4-year-old or a 70-year-old ride a bike in the city in a safe manner?’ Right now I don’t know if they can,” Haggerty said.
Anti-sprawl regulations would help protect Laramie’s water sources, he said. He also said Laramie’s new ward boundaries are a “step backwards” as they disperse the voting power of West Laramie residents.
Haggerty moved to Laramie in 1993 and commutes to Cheyenne for his work as an executive secretary at the Wyoming Medical Commission.
Haggerty will run against Erin O’Doherty and Joe Shumway in the general election.
Klaus Halbsgut, Albany County commissioner
Halbsgut is running as a Democrat in the 2022 general election. This is his third time running for Albany County commissioner.
Halbsgut most recently ran as an Independent. This year the Albany County Democratic Party offered to support him after success in the primary and he accepted. He says that while his party has changed, his platform is still the same.
“I’m running because I love Albany County,” Halbsgut said. “I’ve lived in Albany County a long time and I know Albany County really well.”
Water protection, economic development, agriculture and tourism are some of his top priorities.
“If we don’t have good water, then we’re not going to have any good development and property values are going to go down,” Halbsgut said.
He emphasized the importance of protecting Albany County’s rivers and waterways in addition to the Casper Aquifer.
He also mentioned that the county should seek economic development through promoting local events and attractions and by seeking different forms of renewable energy.
Being fiscally conservative with the county’s budget is important, too, he said, along with ensuring the county supports ranchers and farmers living in rural areas.
Halbsgut’s experience as the owner of Import Auto Repair in Laramie has taught him many important skills, such as listening, budgeting and persistence, he said.
“I believe I can bring a blue collar perspective to the commission,” Halbsgut said. “You have to be able to survive the hard times as well as the good times.”
Halbsgut will run against Democratic candidate Pete Gosar and Republican candidates Terri Jones and Heber Richardson in the general election.
Shelley Leonard, Albany County assessor
Leonard decided to run as a Democrat for Albany County assessor after noticing ways she believes her expertise could be used to improve the service in the county.
“I think the people of Albany County deserve somebody who will pay a lot of attention to detail and also entertain their concerns, talk to them and correct them if they need to be corrected,” Leonard said.
Leonard has lived in Laramie for over 35 years. Before retiring, she worked in the real estate and construction industries.
She said her law degree, experience managing multi-million dollar budgets and knowledge of construction work and building codes would be an asset in the position.
“It’s important to the taxpayer and owner to make sure their property is being assessed with the correct detail,” Leonard said.
Leonard would like to ensure properties in Albany County are being taxed appropriately and explore new ways to build the county’s tax base without asking more of average people, she said.
Some of her priorities include delivering high quality customer service to residents and making sure important information is shared with the public, such as instructions on how to sign up for tax relief programs.
This could also include having properties be assessed anytime they sell, so that the correct tax structures can be applied if any changes are made.
“(I) will take time to explain how things are done and alleviate (clients’) concerns,” Leonard said. “If it requires me to go out there with a measuring tape or speak to someone on their behalf, I will do it.”
Leonard will run against Republican candidate Chelsie Mathews in the general election.