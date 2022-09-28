Albany County voters will see a few extra names on the ballot this general election. While some write-in nominees declined the nomination to run, three new candidates have secured a spot on the general election ballot.

New candidates will add competition to the Laramie City Council Ward 3 and Albany County assessor races, which were previously uncontested. Another candidate also was added to the Albany County commissioner race, bringing the total number of candidates in that race up to four.

Bern Haggerty

Klaus Halbsgut

Shelley Leonard

