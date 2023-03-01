Kevin Maynard-WYDOT

Kevin Maynard, South Pass maintenance foreman for Wyoming Department of Transportation, is behind the wheel of a plow on Jan. 27, 2023.

 Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile

SOUTH PASS — Kevin Maynard doesn’t bat an eye at these conditions. Highway 28 is visible, after all, and it’s not snowing.

Still, as the Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver navigates the winding highway toward the 7,500-foot-elevation pass, streaks of snow blowing across the road morph into sheets. Visibility deteriorates as the windblown snow and sky blend into a white mass, and drifts encroach onto the lanes. A sign warns the route is closed to high-profile light traffic, with the speed limit set temporarily at 55 miles per hour. Highway 287 to the east is closed today, as are swaths of Interstate 80 to the south.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

