The Virginia Dale Community Club’s 26th Annual Open House is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at the 1862 Virginia Dale Overland Stage Station and the 1906 Hurzeler House.

Now 161 years old, the Stage Station was built by the famous Jack Slade and is a designated National Historic Site, according to a news release. It was a home station offering meals and overnight lodging for the Overland State Line and has been in continual use by the Virginia Dale’s ranching residents, their families and friends as their community center.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus