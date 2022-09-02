Horseshoes

Karen James of Shoshone pitches during the Wyoming State Horseshoe Tournament at the courts behind Fireside Lounge in Gillette.

 Gillette News Record/Ed Glazar

GILLETTE — The sounds of metal against metal rang out Saturday morning, with two-and-a-half pound horseshoes clanking against stakes in the dirt after traveling more than 25 feet in the air.

Forty-two competitors took part in the Wyoming Horseshoe State Championship at Fireside Horseshoe Club behind Fireside Lounge Saturday and Sunday.

