Work continues on the Pilot Hill Project, both behind the scenes and on the ground, as trail construction season approaches this summer.
The first Pilot Hill Spring Clean-up is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, staging at the north end of Boulder Drive adjacent to Snowy Range Academy. The back-up date is May 8.
“We’re inviting the community to join us on primarily the Schoolyard section and western portion of Pilot Hill,” said Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc. “We’ll be there from nine until noon sprucing up this beloved portion of our community.”
Meanwhile, the first phase of trail construction is set to get underway at the end of May. The phase includes seven miles of new trails including a single-track loop that will connect with the Schoolyard trail system on the west side, and an upper loop that will connect with a planned trail on the Medicine Bow National Forest on the east side.
The new trails will be linked to an existing road, establishing a second east-to-west route across the property.
“In the end, there will be two routes that users can use to go top-to-bottom,” Brown Mathews said.
The current top-to-bottom route is a two-track road that follows the powerline across the property. That service road will be maintained over the long run to provide access for the power company, tower operators and emergency services if needed.
Construction is scheduled to start May 24 and run through June, in collaboration with Wyoming Conservation Corps.
“We’re having a whole bunch of crews all at once,” Brown Mathews said.
On May 1, the Pilot Hill Wildlife Habitat Management Area on the south side of the parcel will re-open to the public. The area was has been closed since Feb. 1 to protect wintering wildlife.
Ray Bredehoft, habitat and access branch chief for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which manages the state’s WHMAs, said in a press release that seasonal closures minimize stress-causing disturbances to big game and protect their forage during the winter.
“We appreciate the public’s cooperation to help animals make it through the winter and we are excited to open up these lands for the public to enjoy,” he said.
Brown Mathews requested that the public visit the WHMA only by foot until a planned trail is constructed.
“We’re asking people to not use bikes in that area because we don’t have a trail established,” she said. “We’re trying in general to discourage non-system trails from being developed and utilized across the entire property.”
Planning for the WHMA trail will continue in collaboration with the Laramie Ranger District as it proceeds with its Pole Mountain Gateways Project.
Over the last few months, fencing and signs have been going up along the northern and eastern sides of the property, the WHMA boundary and the Schoolyard boundary. Wayfinding signs in town and on the parcel direct visitors looking for access to North Boulder Drive and away from adjoining private property.
Pilot Hill Inc. is planning to manage the entire parcel as a single unit across state, University of Wyoming and Bureau of Land Management ownership. During Tuesday’s meeting of the Albany County Board of Commissioners, the commission agreed to consolidate separate lease documents governing Pilot Hill and the Schoolyard section. When that’s completed, both state-owned properties will have the same 25-year term. Pilot Hill Inc. took over management of the Schoolyard section from Laramie BikeNet in November.