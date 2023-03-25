The city of Laramie has announced details for the 2023 Laramie Community Clean-Up Days. Join the Laramie-wide effort April 22 through May 7 and help beautify the area we all love ahead of the warmer months.
For the 16-day period, community members are encouraged to create teams and volunteer their time by cleaning windblown and littered trash that has been collected throughout the winter. To kick it up a notch, the city of Laramie will host a prize drawing for volunteers who submit photos of their cleanup efforts. Participants can enter the drawing for gift certificates to local Laramie businesses by submitting their photo no later than 5 p.m. May 9 to the email planning@cityoflaramie.org. Don’t forget to tag the city of Laramie, too.
Groups and/or individuals should call the city at 307-721-5207 to coordinate a cleanup location and time (trash bags and safety vests also available upon request). The city has outlined the following priority areas for the 2023 event:
• Interstate 80 Exit 310 (Curtis Street);
• Curtis Street from west side of bridge west of 3rd Street to Exit 310;
• McCue Street from Curtis Street to Lyon Street;
• Interstate 80 Exit 311 (Snowy Range Road);
• Interstate 80 Exit 313 (3rd Street);
• Grand Avenue from Sherman Hill Road to Wister Drive;
• Spring Creek.
City staff will collect filled trash bags after volunteers are finished cleaning and collecting garbage. Volunteers may choose additional areas they wish to clean, just give the City Planning Office a heads up so they can coordinate bag pickups.
In addition, the city encourages Albany County residents, especially University of Wyoming students moving out after the spring semester, to apply for the free landfill voucher to properly dispose of unwanted or damaged household items such as couches, desks or other furniture items.
Please donot leave unwanted furniture in alleyways, sidewalks or yards. Instead, apply for a free voucher from April 17 to Aug. 4 to properly dispose of items and help keep our streets and alleyways free of obstruction and our community clean online at cityoflaramie.org/voucher. Vouchers may be redeemed from May 1 to Sept 16. For more information visit online at cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or call 307-721-5279.
The Laramie Community Clean-Up Event is made possible by the Laramie Beautification Committee, Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, Laramie Boomerang and Laramie Main Street Alliance for supporting the beautification of the community we all love.