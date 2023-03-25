The city of Laramie has announced details for the 2023 Laramie Community Clean-Up Days. Join the Laramie-wide effort April 22 through May 7 and help beautify the area we all love ahead of the warmer months.

For the 16-day period, community members are encouraged to create teams and volunteer their time by cleaning windblown and littered trash that has been collected throughout the winter. To kick it up a notch, the city of Laramie will host a prize drawing for volunteers who submit photos of their cleanup efforts. Participants can enter the drawing for gift certificates to local Laramie businesses by submitting their photo no later than 5 p.m. May 9 to the email planning@cityoflaramie.org. Don’t forget to tag the city of Laramie, too.

