Laramie Reproductive Health will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with its traditional Pie-in-the-Sky dessert auction. However, unlike in previous years, this year’s event comes with a twist. Like so many other events by other individuals and organizations, this year’s Pie-in-the-Sky will be a virtual event.
It starts at 4:30 p.m. this Friday and runs from live from 4-5:30 p.m., Saturday, starting with a silent auction for desserts. The thought is that the people of Laramie can watch the event over a light dinner and then, if they win the dessert, it will be delivered by a board member after the live event on Feb. 6.
Desserts are being provided by a variety of sources and people in the community.
A NEW WRINKLE
In addition to the event being virtual, there is an added aspect. There will be a contest among four volunteers vying for the “honor” of getting a pie in the face.
“We thought about what would make a virtual event fun,” said Libby Thorson, board member and fundraising committee chair. “We thought about what we would want to see.”
The fundraising committee was tasked with finding community figures as volunteers to get a pie in the face for a good cause. Several prominent figures stepped up, including County Attorney Peggy Trent, City Manager Janine Jordan, City Councilwoman Jessica Stalder, and County Commissioner Pete Gosar.
“What they’ll be doing is each contestant will be given a tin pie plate that they will fill with whipped cream,” said Tess Kilwein, who is involved with the event. “Then Micah Schweitzer, who is with Wyoming Public Radio and serving as the emcee, will announce the winner.”
To become the winner, that person has to raise the most money during the virtual auction After the winner is announced, he or she will have a friend or family member shove a pie in their face during the live event, according to Kilwein.
In addition to featuring Wyoming Public Radio’s Micah Schweizer as the MC, music will be provided by Moral Panic. There will also be a slide show showing what Laramie looked like in the 50s will include old photos of Laramie Reproductive Health as the previous Albany County Family Planning.
While it promises to be an exciting event, thanks to the pandemic, the organization faced having to do a quick pivot.
“While we really wanted to have a huge party celebrating LRH’s 50th anniversary of providing reproductive healthcare to our community,” said Naomi Boldon, executive director for Laramie Reproductive Health. “I think we have a spectacular event that everyone can attend safely at home.
“Come celebrate with LRH, as we honor the contributions of our community members and partner organizations in serving Albany County residents for 50 years!” said Boldon.
ABOUT LARAMIE REPRODUCTION HEALTH
Laramie Reproductive Health offers wellness exams, contraceptives, pregnancy testing and counseling, basic infertility services, emergency contraception, STI (sexually transmitted infection) testing, urinary tract infection testing, LGBTQIA healthcare referrals, and more. It charges on a sliding fee scale for its clinic services.
INTERESTED?
“Ticket sales are going well,” said Kilwein. “We’ve sold about 50 tickets thus far.”
Like Laramie Reproductive Health’s sliding fee scale for its clinic services, the event has a suggested donation of $20, but anyone can attend for any sum they can afford. Tickets can be reserved by phoning the clinic or via Event Brite and can be found on LRH’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/854076252060601.