...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...South central and southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 10 AM TO 8 PM MONDAY FOR GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FWZ 301...302...303...304...305...307
AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through
Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Western Fire weather zone 301. Fire weather
zones 302...303...304...305...307 and 308.
* WIND...West winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 30 to
35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent during the afternoon.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Stephanie Simpson helps a trio of kids as they fish off the floating dock on Huck Fin Pond in Laramie on Saturday morning for the annual Youth Fishing Derby sponsored by Cub Scout Pack 136. Fishing are, from left, Letti-Anne Carlson, 10, Skyler Cheauma, 6, and Tyler Cheauma, 5.
Stephanie Simpson helps a trio of kids as they fish off the floating dock on Huck Fin Pond in Laramie on Saturday morning for the annual Youth Fishing Derby sponsored by Cub Scout Pack 136. Fishing are, from left, Letti-Anne Carlson, 10, Skyler Cheauma, 6, and Tyler Cheauma, 5.
Cub Scouts may gather in packs, but they were spread out around Huck Fin Pond at LaPrele Park in Laramie on Saturday getting schooled by some hungry trout.
The Scout Me In Youth Fishing Derby, put on by Cub Scout Pack 136, drew about two dozen young fishers to the pond for a morning of bait and wait.
“I caught one!” shouted an excited Letti-Anne Carlson, 10, about an hour into the derby. “I caught my first one! It’s tiny, it’s a tiny one!”
That first fish was a 9-inch trout pulled from the Wyoming Game and Fish-stocked pond. At the time, it was tied for biggest fish caught. A few minutes later she reeled in a 10-incher.
Although organized by the local Cub Scout troop, the derby was open to all kids age 13 and younger, said Scoutmaster Jacob Fenola.
As some used worms and others Powerbait, it seemed the breakfast of choice for the trout were the neon fish eggs from the tackle box of Gabriel Gallegos, 8, and his dad, Flavio.
Not long after Carlson had snagged her 10-inch fish, Gabriel could hardly keep from jumping around as he pulled in a 14-inch rainbow trout.
“Holy moly, it’s huge,” he said while excitedly waving his hands as he could hardly wait to get the fish off his hook and into a bucket of water.
Problem was, he and dad were trying to walk over a bridge at the same time. As the fish wriggled and jumped out of Flavio’s hands, the duo could only watch and grab at air as it flip itself onto the deck, then back into the water.
As Gabriel seemed stunned, his dad got down with a net and quickly retrieved his son’s prized catch.
“That’s the biggest fish he’s caught,” Flavio said, adding he would have felt terrible if the fish had escaped. “I would’ve been bummed, for sure.”