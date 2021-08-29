Cub Scouts may gather in packs, but they were spread out around Huck Fin Pond at LaPrele Park in Laramie on Saturday getting schooled by some hungry trout.

The Scout Me In Youth Fishing Derby, put on by Cub Scout Pack 136, drew about two dozen young fishers to the pond for a morning of bait and wait.

“I caught one!” shouted an excited Letti-Anne Carlson, 10, about an hour into the derby. “I caught my first one! It’s tiny, it’s a tiny one!”

That first fish was a 9-inch trout pulled from the Wyoming Game and Fish-stocked pond. At the time, it was tied for biggest fish caught. A few minutes later she reeled in a 10-incher.

Although organized by the local Cub Scout troop, the derby was open to all kids age 13 and younger, said Scoutmaster Jacob Fenola.

As some used worms and others Powerbait, it seemed the breakfast of choice for the trout were the neon fish eggs from the tackle box of Gabriel Gallegos, 8, and his dad, Flavio.

Not long after Carlson had snagged her 10-inch fish, Gabriel could hardly keep from jumping around as he pulled in a 14-inch rainbow trout.

“Holy moly, it’s huge,” he said while excitedly waving his hands as he could hardly wait to get the fish off his hook and into a bucket of water.

Problem was, he and dad were trying to walk over a bridge at the same time. As the fish wriggled and jumped out of Flavio’s hands, the duo could only watch and grab at air as it flip itself onto the deck, then back into the water.

As Gabriel seemed stunned, his dad got down with a net and quickly retrieved his son’s prized catch.

“That’s the biggest fish he’s caught,” Flavio said, adding he would have felt terrible if the fish had escaped. “I would’ve been bummed, for sure.”

