As the Dog Days of Summer arrive, there’s still time to slow down those hikes and check out the myriad of butterflies that call Wyoming home.
Scott Schell, extension entomology specialist with University of Wyoming Extension, said there are also a lot of moths in our state, but the colorful butterflies tend to catch our eye.
One of the earliest butterflies to appear in the spring in Wyoming is the Mourning Cloak. This species has a dark maroon, or occasionally brown, upper side of the wing. Bright blue dots decorate the wing edge before it transitions to a pale yellow border.
“The Mourning Cloak appears early in the season,” Schell said. “When we get a cold snap, they are able to find protection from the weather, and reappear when it warms up again.”
While some butterflies migrate, others stick around for the winter. Schell said there are a couple ways butterflies and other insects endure the cold.
“Some dig into the ground and find a spot where they avoid freezing,” Schell said. “That means ice crystals don’t form in their body fluids. Others avoid freezing by producing a sort of natural anti-freeze.”
Butterflies don’t actually eat anything. In fact, they lack the mouth organs to do so. That also eliminates any chance of getting bitten. Instead butterflies drink using a long protruding tube called a proboscis. Butterflies mostly drink nectar, but they also drink from muddy puddles, rotten fruit and even dead animal carcasses. They are also known to congregate on animal feces, where they sip on whatever nutrients the poop has to offer.
While butterflies don’t eat, when they’re in their larval or caterpillar stage, they certainly munch on foliage. When such feeding occurs in high densities on agricultural crops, it can be a problem. For the most part, though, such gnawing is insufficient to cause harm to the vegetation.
Before the caterpillar stage, there is the egg. Typically, the egg lasts three to seven days before hatching, but it varies quite a bit among species. There are even some species that overwinter as eggs, but that is less common.
The adult butterfly lays the eggs, often on very specific vegetation. Each butterfly species has only a few plant types that provide the needed nutrition for that particular caterpillar. The host plant of the well-known Monarch butterfly, for example, is the milkweed. The Mourning Cloak caterpillar feeds on deciduous trees such as cottonwoods.
As the caterpillar feeds and gets bigger, it molts several times when it outgrows its exoskeleton. Appearance often changes with each molt, and the phase between molts is called an instar. After two to five weeks, the caterpillar reaches its final instar and goes into the next phase of its life cycle: the pupa or chrysalis. Encased in a hardened shell, this is when the big transformation occurs. After about one to two weeks, the butterfly emerges.
It comes out with crumpled wings and hangs with its wings down and starts pumping them to fill them with body fluids. The wings must also harden and dry before the butterfly can fly away.
For several weeks, butterflies flit about, feeding and looking for a mate, so the cycle can begin again. Some, such as the final summer’s generation of Monarchs, live several months as they migrate back to their wintering grounds.
For those wanting to watch butterflies flutter by from their back porch, plant a range of flowers that bloom at various times through the summer season. The document “Promoting Pollinators on Your Place,” by Jennifer Thompson, Jacelyn Downey and Schell, is available to download from the UW Extension publication website. As stated in the publication, the list of flowers, shrubs and trees that attract butterflies and moths can be found in various guidebooks or on the Butterfly and Moths of North America (BOMONA) website (www.butterfliesandmoths.org). That website is also a means to enter butterfly and moth observations for those opting to do a little citizen’s science and contribute to the database of butterfly locations.
To learn how to identify the various species of butterflies, Schell recommends the guidebook “Butterflies through Binoculars: The West” by Jeffrey Glassberg.
“The book is worth it just for the photography,” Schell said. “There are pictures of the species from a number of different angles.”
Get out now before summer is gone to search for those eggs, caterpillars, and, of course, the lovely butterflies.