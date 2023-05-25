Enjoy the little things. That’s a great motto for everyone, but it especially applies to riding a bicycle out on the roadways.
I smile as I pedal, enjoying the smooth pavement. I am pedaling Wyoming Highway 230, west from Laramie. It’s a joy.
This section of pavement used to be very annoying. It was plagued with wide cracks on the shoulder, deep enough to jar the handlebars with every thump. Bump, bump, bump; it was not only annoying, but hard on the shoulders as the jolt transmitted up from the hands.
On this Sunday morning, the bumping is gone. The highway was reconstructed last year. So far it lacks both chip seal and rumble strips — just nice smooth pavement. It’s the little things.
In addition I can get over to the right easily and create as much space between me and the motorized traffic as possible. There’s no broken pavement or excessive debris to avoid.
I am not a fast cyclist, but I enjoy pedaling the miles out on the highways and byways at my own speed. Road riding is not for everyone, though. The downside, and it can be a big one, is sharing the road with cars and trucks.
Many years ago I was hit. It wasn’t my fault, but I paid the price. Luckily, I walked away, but my bruises and road rash made me look like I’d been hit by a truck. It wasn’t a truck, but a 1988 Buick with a grill the size of Texas. I know — I saw it come right at me and was helpless to do anything about it.
I’ve had numerous close calls, nearly always when the driver didn’t see me. I’m also human and admit there are times when I make errors, too. I strive to enjoy my pedaling, while staying safe even when there’s traffic.
I offer a few suggestions and recommendations to road cyclists, or for those looking to start pedaling out on the highways.
First, and of prime importance, do all you can to be seen. Wear bright clothing. There’s a reason so many road cyclists wear neon yellow jackets: they are easy to spot. I see quite a few roadies in dark clothing and wonder if they realize just how hard they are to notice from afar.
Add a flashing red taillight — and use it even in daylight. These “blinkies” really aid in noticing cyclists out on the highways.
Stay to the right as far as possible when the shoulder is in good shape. Motorists don’t always realize when a shoulder is fraught with obstacles. Road debris and damaged pavement may not be obvious to someone who is not riding over it. I’ve been honked at — in that rude way that means “get off the road” — when the driver must deem I am not over far enough. They don’t realize I am over as far as I consider safe.
Ride a straight line. I practice this regularly when there’s no traffic. I get on the white line — the fog line — and see how long I can stay on it without veering off. Not only is it more efficient to ride straight, but motorists can more easily predict your intentions.
Years ago I was told by more experienced road cyclists to keep my upper body still. They explained that from the waist up, there should be no real indication I’m pedaling a bike. For those who pump up and down while seated on the saddle, change gear and save your knees. Strive to ride like those smooth racers; you’ll enjoy it more with improved efficiency.
I wear a rearview mirror attached to my glasses. I feel naked without it, similar to how I feel when driving a car without wearing a seatbelt or riding a bike without a helmet. With the mirror I see upcoming vehicles more easily and feel a lot safer knowing what’s behind me.
Since I bike early in the morning, if it’s before sunrise I wear this flashing LED light vest. Made by Noxgear, this vest makes me look like a character out of the movie “Tron.” The vest is amazingly lightweight and I hardly even know I have it on, but it adds to my confidence that motorists see me.
I have a pact with motorists, even if they don’t know it. I’ll do what I can to be seen and, in return, I hope they give me space. If someone can’t give me a little extra room, I hope they slow down to pass. Slowing for a few seconds really won’t make any difference on how soon they get to their destination.
The key is to “Share the Road.” We can all enjoy the roadways by just showing courtesy and concern for others opting for a different mode. That way we can all take the time to enjoy the little things — like smooth pavement and tailwinds.