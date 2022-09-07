...AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including Carbon county and
Albany county west of the Laramie range.
WHEN...The Air Quality Alert will continue through 1PM this
afternoon.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible
to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that
everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE WEATHER
WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
An unseasonably warm afternoon Tuesday prompted many people to enjoy their lunch outside, like at The Sugar Mouse Cupcake House on the corner of 2nd and Garfield streets in downtown Laramie.
Cheryl Wood stirs hertea while enjoying the warm Tuesday afternoon outside at The Sugar Mouse Cupcake House in downtown Laramie with friend Kim Raska Miller. A recent heat wave continued with temperatures in the high 80s by early afternoon.
A haze was visible over downtown Laramie on Tuesday. The smoke came from wildfires in Idaho, prompting an air quality alert from the National Weather Service.
The Laramie Valley is getting a late dose of summer this week as temperatures are expected to reach record-breaking levels and wildfire smoke from other Western states triggered an air quality alert.
The previous record for the day was 90 degrees in 1978, said National Weather Service meteorologist Gerald Claycomb.
The region just missed a record Tuesday with an official high of 89, the National Weather Service reports. The heat is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs forecast at 91 and 88 degrees, respectively.
If the forecast is correct, there will be three consecutive days of record-breaking heat for Laramie, Claycomb said. The hottest recorded temperature in the area for Sept. 7 is 88 degrees, recorded in 1959. The hottest Sept. 8 temperature was 85 in 1979.
With temperatures already in the high 80s by noon, the Tuesday lunch rush saw many people who normally would choose to eat outside stay in. The exception was shady areas.
At The Sugar Mouse Cupcake House on the corner of 2nd and Garfield streets downtown, friends Kim Raska Miller and Cheryl Wood enjoyed afternoon tea outside. Both said they only choose an outdoors table because it was in the shade.
“It’s just shady enough to be comfortable,” Wood said. “When that breeze hits, it feels really good. This is the life!”
Raska Miller called the hotter-than-normal stretch “delightful,” and that she intends to enjoy the heat while it lasts.
“It’s cold enough in Laramie for too long to not enjoy this,” she said.
To deal with the heat in the coming days, people should plan for more frequent water breaks when outdoors, according to the National Weather Service.
As if the heat isn’t reason enough to stay inside, the agency also advises people to limit their time outside because of low air quality caused by wildfire smoke.
A notable haze was visible in Laramie skies Tuesday from multiple wildfires in Idaho. This includes the Moose Fire, which had burned over 107,500 acres by Tuesday, according to Inciweb. Idaho is currently leading the nation for the number of wildfires, with 27 large fires burning in the state, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
People who are young, older or have respiratory health conditions should avoid exercise and stay indoors during the advisory. The rest of the population should limit exposure as well, according to the National Weather Service. The alert is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Wyoming has one reported wildfire in the northern portion of the state. It burned 21 acres and is 100% contained, according Inciweb.
While the current heat wave was preceded by some monsoon rains, precipitation levels remain below average in Laramie. The area has received 5.53 inches so far this year, while the average is 8.01 inches.
A shift in temperatures is expected heading into the weekend, with low temperatures expected to dip to 39 degrees Saturday and 38 Sunday, Claycomb said.
He added that while these temperature changes are normal this time of year, anyone wanting to protect delicate plants in their gardens may consider covering their plants to protect them.
“September is when the cold fronts start moving in out of Canada, so we can have those big temperature swings like that,” Claycomb said.