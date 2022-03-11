CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship program has passed both chambers of the Legislature with $10 million in funding, and is headed to the governor’s desk.
House Bill 31 passed the Senate on third reading by a 16-14 vote. It is designed to support nontraditional students who want to attend college after age 24, with scholarship opportunities up to $7,200 throughout four full-time terms.
The bill received a 49-10 concurrence vote in the House on Thursday, which means it now heads to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, spoke in favor of the program on the Senate floor on third and final reading Wednesday. He said it would help fund education for adults without any certification or training past high school, which number over 212,000 people. The scholarship could be used at the University of Wyoming or at a community college, and the bill stipulates that students must be Wyoming residents for at least one year before they would be eligible.
Wasserburger said the program would train people affected by things like mine closures and oil busts for new careers. He said Wyoming is one of the last states to establish an adult scholarship like the one in HB 31.
“This bill is designed to benefit adult learners throughout our state,” Wasserburger said. “The bill is an investment in our future, and can help meet the needs of businesses looking to relocate to Wyoming, as well as those who have started and are looking to expand. This bill is pro-business. Industries from all over Wyoming are supporting this bill.”
Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, opposed HB 31 although he said he believes there are good intentions behind it. Industry needs to play a more direct role financially in the creation of a program like the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship, he said.
“I think we have had cooperation in the past where industry and the educational system have gotten together and put out good products,” Kolb said. “I just don’t know why we need to dump this money into a program with good intentions, but without a cooperative agreement with industry, the people who are going to use this (workforce).”
On Tuesday, the Senate allocated $10 million to the program from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, also known as the “rainy-day fund.” A failed amendment brought by Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, would have allocated excess funds in the budget reserve account up to $50 million by June.
“What this does is it creates a way to fund this if we have a windfall from oil and gas, if gas continues at $4 or $5, and oil continues at $9 or $10,” Perkins explained. “This is a funding process that probably won’t be much different than how we funded the Hathaway years ago.”
His budget amendment received a 15-15 vote and failed.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said the Legislature must stop the practice of intercepting and diverting money for endowments.
“Anything over and above a certain dollar level more than what we need to spend should be going right back into the corpus to protect against inflation and to be prepared for future generations,” Kinskey said.
But Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said it is programs funded with endowment earnings that mean the most to citizens.
“The greatest accomplishments of this Legislature over the past 50 years have been the endowments that the members have had the political fortitude and foresight to implement,” Rothfuss said. “No songs will be written about the expenditures that we put forward through the budget.”
Perkins offered another amendment to fund the program with a $25 million allocation directly from LSRA. That failed after another 15-15 vote.
A final motion to fund the scholarship with $10 million from the LSRA received a 16-14 vote.