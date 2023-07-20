Grand Avenue turned into a river after an apparent water main break near the intersection of 30th Street in the early afternoon of Thursday, July 20, 2023. The flooding caused traffic to significantly backup while maintenance crews from the city of Laramie Utility Division were identifying and addressing the problem. The approaching thunderstorm in the background later caused more havoc with torrential rain, prompting flash flooding throughout Albany County and the city starting at about 2:45 p.m. Many Laramie streets were flooded and multiple manhole covers were displaced throughout town. A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Cheyenne and lasted until early evening. If that weren't enough for one day, the same severe storm produced a tornado warning from 3-3:30 p.m. with the weather service's radar indicating rotation, starting at Yellow Pine Campground about 8 miles east of Laramie moving southeast at 20 mph.

