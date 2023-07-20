The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 2
hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Federal, Whitaker, Crystal Lake Reservoir, Crystal Lake
Campground, Granite Springs Reservoir, Granite Springs Campground,
Ranchettes, North Crow Campground, Buford, Vedauwoo Campground,
Vedauwoo and The Buttes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 18 and 34...and
near mile marker 42.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 326 and 336.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 2 HOURS
Grand Avenue turned into a river after an apparent water main break near the intersection of 30th Street in the early afternoon of Thursday, July 20, 2023. The flooding caused traffic to significantly backup while maintenance crews from the city of Laramie Utility Division were identifying and addressing the problem. The approaching thunderstorm in the background later caused more havoc with torrential rain, prompting flash flooding throughout Albany County and the city starting at about 2:45 p.m. Many Laramie streets were flooded and multiple manhole covers were displaced throughout town. A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Cheyenne and lasted until early evening. If that weren't enough for one day, the same severe storm produced a tornado warning from 3-3:30 p.m. with the weather service's radar indicating rotation, starting at Yellow Pine Campground about 8 miles east of Laramie moving southeast at 20 mph.