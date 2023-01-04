CHEYENNE—In the heart of the Wyoming Capitol Building, Gov. Mark Gordon was joined by the four top state executives as they were sworn into office Monday morning.

The inauguration ceremony was one of the many events hosted in celebration of the newly-elected leaders. From family and friends gathering for a prayer service in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at the start of the morning, to the inauguration gala held in the evening—it was a bustling day.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus