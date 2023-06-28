Antelope mine.jpg

Heavy equipment operates at Peabody Energy’s North Antelope Rochelle mine in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin in this file photo.

 Peabody Energy/courtesy

WyoFile.com

Hundreds of workers escaped serious injury, though six required hospital treatment, when a tornado ripped through the North Antelope Rochelle coal mine in northeast Wyoming during a shift change last Friday evening. The mine — the largest in the nation — was not as fortunate, suffering serious damage that temporarily halted production operations.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

