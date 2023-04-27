There’s a lot of snow in the high country and that is good news for area fisheries.

Fish need water, obviously, so having a good runoff season keeps water levels healthy even in the heat of summer. That heat sounds pretty welcoming given it has been such a cold spring. Anglers rush out when temperatures rise, but those spring teases have been few and far between. This month brings hope that temperatures rise and winds ease and the angling season really takes off.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

