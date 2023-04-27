There’s a lot of snow in the high country and that is good news for area fisheries.
Fish need water, obviously, so having a good runoff season keeps water levels healthy even in the heat of summer. That heat sounds pretty welcoming given it has been such a cold spring. Anglers rush out when temperatures rise, but those spring teases have been few and far between. This month brings hope that temperatures rise and winds ease and the angling season really takes off.
Steve Gale, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fisheries biologist for the Laramie region for one more week, said the upcoming open-water fishing season looks good. He moves into the Aquatic Habitat Division, so offers his final fish sampling update.
“The upcoming fishing season is looking good,” Gale said. “As temperatures warm up, the fishing should start to take off.”
Laramie Plains Lakes
For the first time in 10 years Meeboer Lake experienced a winterkill due to snow and ice cover on the lake. The aeration system maintained by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department during the winter months failed due to a mechanical complication. While the malfunction was resolved, the cold and snow was unrelenting.
“Unfortunately the combined effect of the system failure, lack of sunlight and dying vegetation created extremely low oxygen levels in the lake,” said Bobby Compton, Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Laramie region in a news release. “When oxygen depletion is severe, fish die.”
The good news is that fish grow quickly in the highly productive lake. Restocked with fingerling-sized rainbow and Snake River cutthroat trout, the fishery should be up to snuff by July or August.
There are plenty of other options across the Laramie Basin. Gelatt Lake has some nice rainbow in the 20-inch range, but the cutthroats steal the show.
“In our sampling we caught a 5 pound, 23-inch beauty,” Gale said. “The cutthroats there are doing very well.”
Twin Buttes Lake also offers excellent fishing. Anglers there are asked to fill out a survey to help collect data about the two strains of rainbow trout in the lake. Signage at the lake includes a QR Code.
“Click on that code to get the survey,” Gale said. “There are two strains of rainbow trout stocked in the lake and we’d like to find out the catch rate of the two species. We need anglers to help us out with data collection.”
Alsop Lake also is offering excellent angling. Gale said there’s a decent chance of catching a trout over 25 inches; that’s getting into the trophy fish range.
Lake Hattie is a challenge due to the low water level. Gale said the boat ramp is nearly out of the water and will likely be unusable soon. The catch rate remains good, but the fish are not as large as they’ve been in the past.
Diamond Lake
If you’re looking to get away from the crowds and willing to drive a little farther to get there, head to Diamond Lake, 31 miles northwest of Laramie and two miles north of Interstate 80 off the Cooper Cover exit (Exit 279).
“The fish are looking great there,” Gale said. “The rainbows are in the 20- to 24-inch range and the cutthroats are over 20 inches. There are also some nice brook trout around 18 inches in length.”
Medicine Bow Mountains
The high country will be inaccessible for a while yet, but Gale said the angling should be good all across the Snowy Range.
Upper North Platte and Encampment rivers
The Upper North Platte and Encampment rivers could have a prolonged runoff this year, thanks to all the snow in the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Mountains. Gale recommends heading elsewhere until the flow eases, which could take a while this year.
Pole Mountain
For those looking for a bit of adventure, head for the hidden beaver ponds across Pole Mountain. The ponds are constantly changing. One spot might have plenty of brook trout one year, but none the next.
“It’s a great place to explore in early to mid-June,” Gale said. “You might find a pond that has brook trout more than a foot long, while another one might have smaller fish but with a high catch rate.”
Laramie River
The Laramie River is open and offers excellent angling close to town. Get out before the runoff kicks in, though, since there could be some flooding with all the snow in the high country. A good option on the river is near the headwaters in the Woods Landing area where trout numbers are doing really well.
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
Low water levels continue to plague this reservoir. The boat ramp is nearly out of the water, and likely will be high and dry soon. There’s still great angling, but getting out in a boat could be limited unless “new” water is released into the reservoir.
North Crow Reservoir
For a challenge, head to North Crow Reservoir at Curt Gowdy State Park and try catching a tiger muskie. Tiger muskies are a sterile hybrid between a northern pike and a muskellunge. They were stocked in this reservoir to prey on the overwhelming sucker population.
Wyoming fishing regulations state all tiger muskies less than 36 inches in length shall be released to the water immediately. Getting to that minimum length took a while, but Gale said they are seeing people catching fish over that length. Recently an angler caught a 41-inch muskie — that’s nearly 3½ feet long.