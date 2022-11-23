Going from serving 15 people for dinner to 500 may seem like a Herculean task, but for a mighty group of local volunteers, that’s a Thursday.
Not any Thursday, but Thanksgiving Day.
For 25 years, Laramie locals have been gathering to serve turkey, mashed potatoes, pies and all the other sentimental holiday fixins’ to anyone in the community who feels like dropping by for warmth and conversation.
The dinner has expanded during the years, and now serves upwards of 600 people, with a variety of dining options, including take-out and curbside pick-up.
The meal is completely free, with donations accepted to go toward future dinners and other community causes, such as a program through Moose Lodge that provides kids with backpacks.
This year, four volunteer delivery drivers plan on bringing meals to 300 people — the most the group has ever delivered — event organizer Janice Sexton said.
People from across the community help with the event, whether that means donating, helping to carve turkeys or refilling drink pitchers throughout the dinner.
Corona Village donated a portion of the turkeys for the dinner, with the rest coming from Toyota of Laramie after they were used for a “turkey curling” event held at the Laramie Ice & Event Center.
The rest of the supplies come from anyone who wants to lend a hand. A total of 75 volunteers offered their time this year to host the dinner, on top of donations from local clubs, churches, individuals, restaurants and other businesses.
“They just appear,” Sexton said while organizing cakes and cookies for the dessert portion of the meal.
This will be Sexton’s 10th year organizing the dinner. For her, volunteering has been a family tradition and a way to spend time with friends, neighbors and strangers alike. While unlike previous years she will be attending the dinner without her parents, the day is still something she’s looking forward to.
“I can mingle with people, make sure things are going right, and just visit with people,” she said.
Many of the volunteers have returned throughout the years to help out, even if they don’t partake in the meal itself.
One of these volunteers is Roy Torres, who is in his eighth or ninth year of carving turkeys ahead of the event.
“It’s always been something I look forward to,” Torres said.
Longtime Laramie resident Bruce Davidson said that especially during the holidays, it’s important to think of others.
“I like to be able to donate at least once a year to the community to people who otherwise wouldn’t have a dinner,” he said.
