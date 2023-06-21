Hundreds of children climbed into truck cabs, felt the enormous tire treads or just stood in awe of the size, lights and sounds of commercial and municipal vehicles at Touch a Truck on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Laramie Ice & Event Center and Laramie Community Recreation Center.

Vehicles on display ranged from an ambulance to a Zamboni. The event was sponsored by the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. City and county vehicles were on display, as well as emergency vehicles, the Albany County Public Library’s bookmobile and construction equipment.

