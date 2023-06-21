Lines formed as families waited to tour fire trucks, squad cars, ambulances, fire trucks and other municipal vehicles at Touch a Truck on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The event brought together emergency, farming, construction vehicles and even a bookmobile, with experts on hand to explain the vehicle’s operation.
Rhett Inghram, 4, is ready to see the next big machine as he is helped down from a tractor by his father, Cole Inghram, at Touch a Truck on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The large tractor was on display by Rocky Mountain Reclamation, a Laramie company that provides seeding, erosion control and landscaping services.
Hundreds of children climbed into truck cabs, felt the enormous tire treads or just stood in awe of the size, lights and sounds of commercial and municipal vehicles at Touch a Truck on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Laramie Ice & Event Center and Laramie Community Recreation Center.
Allan Sinram, 2, “drives” an excavator while his brother, Brixton Sinram, 8, shares the moment with their mother, Tabitha Sinram as she waited below. The boys were two of hundreds of children who attended Touch a Truck with their families on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Visitors at Touch a Truck were given a chance to look inside a medical helicopter on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The helicopter was provided by Classic Air Medical, a service that provides emergency medical flights to a five-state area, including Wyoming. The helicopter took off about halfway through the event, making a dramatic exit as it flew over the Laramie Community Recreation Center grounds.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Vehicles on display ranged from an ambulance to a Zamboni. The event was sponsored by the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. City and county vehicles were on display, as well as emergency vehicles, the Albany County Public Library’s bookmobile and construction equipment.
Now in its sixth year, Touch a Truck is a fundraiser for the Recreation Scholarship Fund, which helps families access recreation programs for their children.