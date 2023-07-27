It’s as good as Disneyland. At least that is the opinion of 9-year-old Eddie Pocernich and 14-year-old Andrea “Andy” Pocernish, in describing this year’s Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour.
“My kids can’t stop talking about how much fun they had,” Matt Pocernich of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, said three days after the Tour de Wyoming. “I don’t recall the kids being nearly as happy going to Disneyland.”
Another young rider was Laramie resident Landen Kelly, 14, who pedaled alongside his mother and Tour Planning Committee member Sandra Kelly.
“It was definitely pretty cool,” Landen Kelly said. “At first I felt kind of nervous, thinking I wasn’t going to be able to fully complete a single day, but it ended up being great. Also, the people there were awesome. I met and became friends with a lot of people, many of which were my grandparents’ age, and I really enjoyed being able to be around them. I’m really proud of my accomplishment.”
On the other end of the age spectrum was Bob Nesvold, 84, from Northfield, Minnesota and 48 riders age 70 and over. The Tour de Wyoming certainly attracts all ages to take on the cycling challenge. In fact, numerous cyclists started on the tour when they were young, riding on the back of a tandem bikes with a parent in front. They return now as young adults pedaling on their own.
The Tour de Wyoming has shown off Wyoming via the seat of a bicycle for 25 years. Beginning in 1997 and taking two years off due to the pandemic, the event attracts a wide range of cyclists nationally and internationally.
Some participants sprint up the hills while others take a more leisurely approach, stopping frequently to take in the sights while catching their breath. Support vehicles cruise along, giving a lift to any rider deciding they’ve had enough fun for one day. Volunteers work the aid stations along the route offering food and drink to keep the cyclists going. Gear is even carried to the end destination via a luggage truck so riders only carry what they need for the day.
This year the six-day event covered 350 miles, starting and ending in Buffalo. The route went up and over the Bighorn Mountains twice. What made this year’s event unique compared to past routes in the Bighorns were overnight stops at two ski areas: Antelope Butte and Meadowlark. Other overnight locations were Sheridan, Dayton and Basin.
For all of those years, I’ve served as tour director of the event. A planning committee comprised of about 15 to 20 Laramie and Cheyenne residents meets periodically through the year via potluck dinner. The makeup of the group changes some each year, but we keep the event and Cycle Wyoming moving forward.
As a volunteer director, the effort involved is considerable. With about 300 people including riders and volunteers, it’s like moving a small Wyoming town every day. In addition to route planning, there is evening entertainment, often with live music, as well as meals to fuel such a hungry crowd.
We once went larger, reaching around 350 riders, but realized Wyoming’s roads and towns are better suited to a smaller tour. We capped the rider numbers at 250 this year with participants first entering a drawing in the hope of winning a slot in the event. About 50 riders were turned away this year.
I question my sanity for all the effort it takes to put the event together, and then the riders arrive and take off down the road. The great vibe and enthusiasm makes it all worthwhile.
One rider particularly warms my heart. David Sunde from Sioux Falls, South Dakota suffered a stroke just days after riding the tour in 2019. He was unable to speak or walk. He had a goal to join the tour in 2020 and made that his focus. Alas, with the pandemic, he put off the goal until 2022 when the tour wound around southwest Wyoming. He returned again this year. Rather than the super-fast and fit rider he was pre-stroke, David now pedals an e-trike. He is unable to balance on two wheels, so opts for the low-riding recumbent trike. The pedal-assisted motor makes the ride possible for him.
On the last day of the tour, I passed David while he stopped to talk to a cowboy on horseback that happened next to the highway. I found out later David talked the man into letting him sit on his horse — the first horse David said he’s ever ridden. To see such perseverance is inspiring — from being unable to move in a hospital bed to pedaling up mountains and even sitting on a horse — is one example of why, to me, putting on the Tour de Wyoming is worth it. That, and finding out the tour is even better than Disneyland.
