A bill proposed in the Wyoming Legislature could add a layer of rules for towing and recovery carriers, an industry relatively unregulated in the Cowboy State.
Drivers of private vehicles and semitrailers have complained about what they say is unfair pricing in the industry. In Wyoming, customers have reported bills of more than $70,000 for a semi recovery job.
While there are complaint processes for pricing disputes, government entities don’t have the ability to take legal action against a company if it were to charge an unreasonable rate.
House Bill 119, introduced by Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, would require the Wyoming Department of Transportation to create a towing and recovery fee schedule based on carrier rates in Wyoming and other states.
It would also require carriers to provide WYDOT with an outline of their average rates for various aspects of towing and recovery jobs, including winch, labor, storage and mileage costs, as well as daytime and nighttime call rates.
According to the bill, if carriers charge a fee higher than the rates outlined in the fee schedule or rate summary documents, they could be suspended from the rotation list for up to a year.
The same penalty would apply if a carrier were to violate any other criteria required to get on the list in the first place.
If passed, the rules would only apply to the WYDOT call rotation list.
First responders such as Wyoming Highway Patrol and sheriff’s offices use call rotation lists to determine which carriers they will contact to conduct a tow or recovery.
Rules regulating the call lists vary depending on department. Typically, carriers must meet certain considerations to get on a list, such as location and pricing.
“(Wyoming Highway Patrol) becomes inadvertently involved, just because of our contact with the towing industry and with the individuals who need help,” WHP Col. Kebin Haller said of price complaints.
He said WHP will continue to work with the towing and recovery industry to determine what regulations would be fair and reasonable. If the bill passes, the pricing regulations could vary depending on region and jurisdiction.
Between the risky, uncertain nature of the job and price increases for fuel and insurance, some towing and recovery workers say that price regulations would hurt their businesses.
“I know that you could do it for free and there would still be somebody who would complain about something,” said Chris Hunt of Southern Wyoming Towing & Recovery in a January story in the Boomerang. “Lots of people don’t realize the overhead and the liability that would go into running these trucks.”
Others support specific regulations they feel would help the industry become more safe and fair.
Tom Mullan, owner of I-80 Towing & Recovery, said in the January story that he would like to see better enforcement of the call rotation list rules that are already in place.
“They’ve got tow trucks out here that can’t safely tow a truck and trailer,” Mullan said, adding that he would like to see the Wyoming Highway Patrol require businesses to spend a few years proving themselves to earn a regular spot in the rotation.
If the bill passes, WYDOT would have to have procedures that outline fee and rotation list criteria.
There would likely be an administrative cost associated with the change, but a numerical value for that cost has not yet been predicted, according to the bill.
While it would create additional work, Haller said the bill could be a step in the right direction for people using towing and recovery services in Wyoming.