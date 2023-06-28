WyoFile.com

KEMMERER — When a 16-inch diameter ductile-iron municipal water pipeline failed this spring, a crew dug in for repairs. They found that the 40-year-old line was so brittle that repressuring it after patching it up created more breaks 100 yards away. The crew chased and patched leaks over several days until they ran out of repair “bands” and had to find a manufacturer to build new ones.

