Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale

House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, gives a speech during the first day of the 66th Wyoming Legislature’s in-person session March 1, 2021, inside the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CASPER — House Republicans chose Rep. Albert Sommers to be the next speaker of the House on Saturday, passing over his far-right colleague Sheridan Rep. Mark Jennings for the post, a lawmaker who attended the GOP caucus in Casper told the Star-Tribune.

In the Senate, the Legislature’s current majority floor leader, Sen. Ogden Driskill, was voted president, a legislative source said.

