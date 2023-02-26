CHEYENNE — A bill designed to ban female transgender students from competing in sports narrowly cleared the House Education Committee in a vote Thursday night.

Members voted 5-4 in favor of the “Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Sports” bill introduced by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, after extensive testimony and working on the legislation. There were 10 amendments adopted and significant appropriations added to fund possible litigation and medical assessments for students.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus