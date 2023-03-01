Opponents of Senate File 133 stand outside of the Wyoming State Capitol after the bill passed Monday through the House Appropriations Committee. The vote was 4-3 on legislation that would bar transgender girls from competing in sports, and has been called anti-LGBTQ+ by advocates. Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, far right, Wyoming Equality Director Sara Burlingame and the first openly transgender woman athlete to compete at the University of Wyoming, Santi Murillo, asked residents to keep fighting against the bill until the end of the day during the news conference.
Opponents of Senate File 133 stand outside of the Wyoming State Capitol after the bill passed Monday through the House Appropriations Committee. The vote was 4-3 on legislation that would bar transgender girls from competing in sports, and has been called anti-LGBTQ+ by advocates. Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, far right, Wyoming Equality Director Sara Burlingame and the first openly transgender woman athlete to compete at the University of Wyoming, Santi Murillo, asked residents to keep fighting against the bill until the end of the day during the news conference.
CHEYENNE — Senate File 133 continues to advance through the legislative process, dividing stakeholders who argue that girl athletes need to be protected from those who say that it would place LGBTQ+ youth in harm’s way.
Advocates spent Monday afternoon publicly pushing against the bill sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, which would “prohibit students of the male sex from competing on a team designed for the female sex.” The legislation also prepares for a stay due to litigation by creating a fallback commission under the Wyoming High School Activities Association that would review a student’s eligibility individually in cases that are reported.
Members of the House Appropriations Committee voted 4-3 to send it to the House floor just hours before the deadline that would have killed it, and representatives considered it in the committee of the whole for close to an hour.
Two amendments came from Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, and Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette, on the floor. Some of the changes proposed and those made by the House Education Committee earlier were considered compromises to develop a bill that was palatable for both sides of the issue.
However, there were those who still believed the legislation should die before it got to second reading.
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, was among the advocates who publicly denounced the bill in a news conference Monday afternoon, and she made a last stand on the floor that evening.
“This is a constitutional violation,” she told lawmakers. “Right now, the process we have hasn’t been challenged, because we’re dealing with it on an individual basis. The people closest to the problem are the people that are closest to the solutions, and they’ve been doing a good job.”
She said the bill was presented as a way to address physical safety concerns, yet there were no allegations or evidence to suggest that there had been any physical harm endured during interscholastic sports activities. Arguments were made that it was about fairness and protecting women in sports, and she said that was “factually inaccurate.”
Provenza said Title IX isn’t about women, it is about protecting students from discrimination based on sex.
This was upheld by the U.S. Departments of Education and Justice, which issued guidance clarifying that transgender students’ rights existed under Title IX in 2016. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the guidance from President Barack Obama’s administration, but the federal law still exists, prohibits discrimination and has been used in many court cases.
“No person in the United States, on the basis of sex, may be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” the 1972 federal education amendment states.
Democrats weren’t the only representatives to argue against the bill. Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper, was among the four House Education Committee members who voted no, and he made a case for why the legislation was unfair.
He said fairness is a concern that is dealt with all the time in sports activities, and this should be no exception. He said he believes it should be handled on a case-by-case basis, and said there is already a process to handle fairness issues when it comes to transgender athletes. Obermueller said the interscholastic sports bill didn’t wait for the appeals process to play out; instead, it was a “broad brush against an entire class of citizens.”
He said, in the long run, they can only preserve their own freedoms through the hard work of protecting the rights of others — which should be done one child at a time when dealing with the difficult and nuanced issues of sports fairness.
The central Wyoming lawmaker said it was ironic that a bill about fairness on its face was unfair in its targeting of a particular group of children, and ignored all the other ways unfairness is acted out in the arena of sports.
“So, I will be a no vote today,” he said. “It’s a lonely road, but certainly not as lonely as one traveled by the kids that are being targeted, as they follow these proceedings and seek protection of their rights to process and to be seen as individuals just like everyone else. That is the Wyoming way.”
The House passed the bill on to second reading after parents and grandparents of female athletes in Wyoming came to the podium to voice their concerns.
“It’s not fair to make a girl compete against a biological boy,” said Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper.
Rep. Tamara Trujillo, R-Cheyenne, said she had two daughters, two stepdaughters and four granddaughters, and she found it appalling that they aren’t protecting women.
“Granted, I feel sorry for people that have gender dysphoria, but there are lanes, and women are women — and we need to protect women,” she said. “Even watching my granddaughters play in coed sports, you can already see the difference between late elementary to early junior high. The difference between male and female, whether they’re on hormonal medication or not.”
The bill was listed Tuesday morning on second reading without amendments, and moved on to third reading without objection.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.