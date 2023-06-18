Gateway West transmission

A tower, pictured June 23, 2022, supports high-voltage transmission lines as part of PacifiCorp’s new Gateway West transmission project in Carbon County. Construction will soon begin on the TransWest Express transmission project nearby to carry Wyoming wind energy to the Southwest.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

WyoFile.com

After 15 years of planning and permitting, construction will begin this year on the TransWest Express high-voltage transmission line — a milestone expansion of Wyoming’s electric power export industry to markets in the American Southwest and one of the largest transmission upgrades to the western grid in decades.

