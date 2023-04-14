CASPER — The Biden administration has approved the TransWest Transmission Project, a high-voltage power line that will carry electricity 732 miles from Wyoming through Colorado, Utah and Nevada, the Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday.

Once built, the transmission line will link the 3,000-megawatt Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project — a southern Wyoming wind farm on track to become the country’s largest before 2030 — to hard-to-access electricity markets outside state borders.

