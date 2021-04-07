Editor’s note: The following is a public service announcement as several readers have requested the Laramie Boomerang provide explanations how to know what is and isn’t allowed when it comes to recycling.
The March city newsletter has devoted two pages explaining how it determines what goes to the landfill versus what is recyclable. To begin with, the city operates what is termed a single stream recycling program and lists what can be placed in those households that have blue-lidded carts Or what can be directly transported to the landfill. These items include:
Plastics numbered 1 or 2 and in the shape of a bottle or jug (includes water bottles, milk jugs, shampoo bottles, etc.
Junk mail, magazines, catalogs, newspapers, as well as office/school paper (but these must not be shredded).
Aluminum and tin cans, along with aluminum foil and pie plates/trays.
Cardboard boxes cut down and no larger than 2 feet by 2 feet
Milk and juice boxes
Clean food boxes and boxboard
However, do not bag recyclables. This will prompt it to be treated as trash.
WHAT NOT TO PLACE IN RECYCLE BIN
Glass
Yard waste
Food waste
These items cannot be recycled. If these get mixed in with what can be recycled, then everything is contaminated and cannot be sorted.
WHAT THE LANDFILL ACCEPTS
The landfill accepts large metal items, green waste, electronic waste, printer and toner cartridges, lead acid and some types of rechargeable batteries, tires, fluorescent bulbs and household hazardous waste.
OTHER ITEMS
There also are options for other items not listed above. Some can be recycled, while others can be donated.
Used cooking oil can be disposed of in collection containers placed behind Mingles, 3206 Grand Ave., or the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
Used motor oil can be brought to participating auto parts stores or the City Street Shop.
Do not dispose of prescription medicines in the garbage, or flush down toilets. Bring these to the lock box at the Albany County Detention Center lobby, 420 E. Ivinson Ave.
Plastic grocery bags, Amazon mailers, bubble wrap, plastic film and similarly related items can be recycled at either Walmart or Safeway, which have designated collection boxes near entrances.
Also consider re-using plastic grocery bags to clean up after pets; use for shipping instead of packing peanuts, for personal use (such as bringing lunch to work or school), or even re-use when grocery shopping.
LANDFILL OPERATIONS
162 Roger Canyon Road
Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday and holidays
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
TO LEARN MORE
307-721-5279