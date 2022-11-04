...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and
South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 9 PM MDT Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will be possible from the
recent snowfall that could reduce visibility and create slick
road conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
De Gringos Y Gremmies perform at the 2022 Wyoming Showcase at Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho.
The Wyoming Arts Council and Treefort Music Fest are seeking Wyoming-based musicians to perform at the March 22-26, 2023, music festival in Boise, Idaho.
This is a statewide call open to Wyoming independent musicians of all genres. Several acts will be selected by the talent buyers at Treefort Music Fest and paid for their performance. Selected acts will perform at a Wyoming-focused showcase, an official event of the festival and afforded the opportunity to play additional shows outside of this showcase.
This partnership is part of the Wyoming Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI) to help artists perform and tour out of state, building their audiences and reach, according its news release. To apply for consideration, please complete the interest form by Dec. 1, 2022. The interest form can be found online at: forms.gle/ELKsor7NH9fL7HHx9.
Selected artists will be notified by Treefort Music Fest in mid-December. Artists who previously applied via Treefort’s own 2023 artist call will automatically be considered for this Wyoming-specific opportunity. Artists who previously participated in the 2022 showcase are eligible to apply again, though applications from artists who were not a part of the 2022 showcase will be prioritized.
Treefort Music Fest welcomes spellbinding, well known and independent emerging artists from all over the globe. Since the festival’s inception, Boise has played host to thousands of bands traveling from within the Treasure Valley or as far as Western Europe, the Middle East and Australia. Just like the uniqueness of every tree, each Treefort Music Fest features a wide variety of musicians and bands — every Treefort moment has its own soundtrack. To learn more visit its website at: treefortmusicfest.com.
For additional information, contact Kimberly Mittelstadt, Wyoming Arts Council Creative Arts Specialist at kimberly.mittelstadt@wyo.gov, or 307-274-6673.