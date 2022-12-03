BUFFALO — A bill proposed by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, that would give game wardens greater authority to cite hunters for trespassing is one step closer to law. The Joint Judiciary Committee approved the bill at its Nov. 10 meeting, paving the way for it to be considered during the Wyoming Legislature’s general session.

The bill is designed to clarify when Game and Fish wardens are allowed to cite someone for trespassing.

