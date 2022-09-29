Abused dog

The young pitbull “Chica” recovered from surgery at Laramie Animal Shelter in July. Chica is now living in foster care and has almost completely recovered from her injuries.

A black and white pitbull puppy named Chica is on the road to recovery since being injured when her owner allegedly beat her the night of July 3.

Chica is now staying in foster care through the Laramie Animal Shelter and is nearly 100% recovered, Animal Control Officer Gene Lang said.

