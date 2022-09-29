A black and white pitbull puppy named Chica is on the road to recovery since being injured when her owner allegedly beat her the night of July 3.
Chica is now staying in foster care through the Laramie Animal Shelter and is nearly 100% recovered, Animal Control Officer Gene Lang said.
An officer from the Laramie Police Department began investigating the animal cruelty case the morning of July 4 after receiving a tip from a complainant who said the dog’s owner, Austin Schaffner, had called them and admitted to beating the dog, according to a police affidavit.
Schaffner described the dog’s graphic injuries to the complainant, said he felt bad about the incident and mentioned “needing to put the dog out of its misery,” the affidavit says.
The officer took the dog to Alpine Animal Hospital for treatment. The dog was then placed into the care of Laramie Animal Shelter and received a hip surgery for her injuries in mid-July, according to the affidavit.
Schaffner is scheduled to appear in Albany County District Court for a jury trial Feb. 21, according to court documents.
He was charged with cruelty to animals, a felony punishable by imprisonment up to two years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both, according to court documents.
The cost of medical care for the dog will be the responsibility of the city of Laramie unless Schaffner is found guilty, Lang said. In that case, the city may seek restitution for the costs.