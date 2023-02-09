Wyoming’s effort to sort out Native Americans’ off-reservation hunting rights in the wake of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, Herrera v. Wyoming, has lost official tribal support.

The legislative effort to strike an agreement, outlined in House Bill 83 — Tribal agreements to hunt and fish, had sweeping support in the statehouse, and even enjoyed a shout-out from Gov. Mark Gordon during his state of the state address. The measure, an attempt to codify the high court’s recognition of treaty rights, is co-sponsored by the Senate president, speaker of the House, a high-ranking member of the far-right Freedom Caucus and others. There’d been only a single nay vote as the bill cleared the House.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

