LANDER — The Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes must pay $13 million to Merit Energy Operators, the oil and gas company that formerly leased the Circle Ridge Oil Field, after an arbitration panel filed an order last week.

The tribes and the company have been embroiled in legal skirmishes for years over the oil field and equipment; last week’s arbitration order pared back the price the tribes must pay for Merit equipment they agreed to purchase when they took ownership of the oil field following the expiration of Merit’s lease — a three-person appraiser panel initially valued the equipment at more than $23 million.

